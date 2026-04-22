Senator Sharon Keogan Denounces Exploitative Escort Platforms as Modern Slavery

Senator Sharon Keogan has condemned major escort websites operating in Ireland, labeling them as criminal enterprises involved in human trafficking and modern slavery that openly defy national law.

Independent Senator Sharon Keogan has launched a scathing critique of online escort platforms operating within Ireland, asserting that these websites function in blatant defiance of the 2017 Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act. During a recent address in the Seanad, the Senator argued that the continued existence of such platforms constitutes a mockery of the legal system, posing a direct challenge to the authority of the state.

She questioned the efficacy of current legislative frameworks, positing that if the law remains powerless against entities that openly organize, facilitate, and profit from the breach of national statutes, then the integrity of the judicial system itself must be called into question. According to Keogan, these platforms are far from marginal, peripheral operations; they represent large, highly profitable enterprises that generate millions of euros while operating with virtual impunity. Her concerns are supported by alarming data, as she noted that a four-week analysis by Serp identified 19 out of 28 internationally recognized indicators of human trafficking and sexualized exploitation within the profiles hosted on these sites. The scale of the issue is significant, with hundreds of women being advertised across the island of Ireland on a daily basis. Keogan highlighted that on a single prominent platform, over 900 individual listings were observed, many of which falsely present the women as independent escorts. In reality, these individuals are frequently under the control of organized crime syndicates that dominate the sex trade. These digital platforms provide a veil of anonymity that protects buyers, pimps, and traffickers, allowing them to commodify vulnerable individuals while extracting massive financial returns. Further investigation into the business structure has revealed that the operation relocated its headquarters from London to Spain, where it continues to function as a registered entity reporting multimillion-euro revenues. This suggests a sophisticated, transnational criminal network that engages in systematic exploitation rather than isolated or casual online behavior. Evidence has surfaced linking key individuals associated with these platforms to prior criminal convictions for pimping, which underscores the criminal pedigree behind these web-based businesses. In response to these revelations, Senator Keogan is calling for an urgent, comprehensive debate within the Oireachtas to address the systemic failure to police these digital spaces effectively. This push for legislative action mirrors efforts currently underway in Northern Ireland, where a Stormont inquiry was established in January. This cross-party group, which focuses on human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation, is dedicated to investigating the rise of these websites and addressing the grim reality of modern slavery. The consensus among advocates and concerned legislators is that the status quo is unsustainable. As the influence of these digital marketplaces continues to expand, the pressure on the Irish Government to enforce stricter regulations and closer oversight grows. The situation serves as a stark reminder of the intersection between emerging technology and illicit economies, necessitating a robust, coordinated response that transcends borders to ensure the protection of those being exploited for profit





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