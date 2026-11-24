The Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld Senegal's appeal against the Confederation of African Football, reinstating their 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations final win over Morocco and overturning Morocco's 3-0 default victory.

Senegal have regained their Africa Cup of Nations title after winning an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the Confederation of African Football decision to declare Morocco the winners of the chaotic final in January.

The Swiss-based court upheld the appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation against CAF and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation concerning the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 final. CAS said the appeal was upheld by a unanimous decision of its three-judge panel, and Senegal's original 1-0 victory after extra time is reinstated. The ruling overturns the decision made in March, when CAF sensationally stripped Senegal of the title and awarded Morocco a 3-0 default victory.

Also read South Africa team news: Springboks make seven changes for Nations Championship final against France

That ruling followed the dramatic events of the final in Rabat, when many Senegalese players walked off the pitch in protest at a penalty awarded to the hosts with the game still goalless. The CAF Appeals Committee had justified its decision using Articles 82 and 84 of the Afcon Regulations.

Advertisement

CAF Regulations and Match Walkout

Those articles state that if a team refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorisation of the referee, it shall be considered the loser and shall be eliminated for good from the current competition. However, the Senegal players eventually returned to the pitch and the final carried on, with the referee restarting play.

The CAS panel therefore considered that the referee's decision to restart the final showed that the conditions for resuming the match had been met. The panel found that Articles 82 and 84 were not applicable in this case. In its statement, CAS said: After having examined the arguments raised by the Parties, the Arbitral Panel considered that the Referee's decision to resume the match or to stop it fell definitively within his sole authority.

By blowing his whistle to restart play, the Referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met. The panel added: In the Panel's view, there is no doubt that the effects of the Referee's decision were limited to the pitch. As such, the Panel considers that the Referee's decision was covered by the field of play doctrine.

CAS Rejects Morocco Regulations Claims

Claims by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation that Senegal had contravened articles of the Afcon Regulations were rejected by the panel. The panel concluded: Since Articles 82 and 84 of the Afcon Regulations are intended solely to determine the outcome of a match when a team's conduct leads the referee to call off the game permanently, they are therefore not applicable in this case.

Advertisement

The field of play doctrine decrees that any referee's decision is final and must ultimately hold sway. During the final, Senegal beat Morocco in Rabat after causing a 15-minute delay in play when they walked off in protest at Morocco being awarded a penalty in the last minute of normal time. Senegal's star forward Sadio Mane helped to persuade his team to return as tensions rose in the stadium.

When the referee, Jean-Jacques Ndala, restarted the game, Morocco's Brahim Diaz had his penalty saved. Senegal went on to win with a Pape Gueye goal in extra time. The CAS judges heard evidence at a one-day hearing before reaching their verdict. The Moroccan Football Federation said it would pursue all necessary legal avenues to contest the ruling.

Morocco Plans Federal Supreme Court Appeal

The FRMF said it objected to the rejection of its request to postpone the decision and could take the case to Switzerland's Federal Supreme Court, which rules on procedural matters rather than the merits of a case. In a statement, the FRMF referred to what it said was contact between German arbitrator Ulrich Haas, one of the three CAS panel members who issued the ruling, and the president of the Senegalese Football Federation 48 hours before the decision was announced.

CAS verdicts can be challenged at Switzerland's supreme court, though only on limited procedural grounds. More than $1 million, or 911,640 euros, in fines were imposed by CAF disciplinary judges on the two federations, players and Senegal's then coach, Pape Thiaw. The original final result stood as a 1-0 win for Senegal after extra time, a outcome now formally restored by the CAS panel's unanimous decision.