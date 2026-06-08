Senior Kinahan lieutenant jailed for 24 years over murder and plot to kill Hutch associate

Sean McGovern, a senior lieutenant in the Kinahan organised crime gang, has been jailed for 24 years at the Special Criminal Court for his role in the murder of Noel Kirwan and the plot to kill James 'Mago' Gately.

A senior lieutenant in the Kinahan organised crime gang, Sean McGovern, has been jailed for 24 years at the Special Criminal Court for his role in the murder of Noel Kirwan and the plot to kill James 'Mago' Gately .

McGovern pleaded guilty to directing a criminal organisation between October 20th and December 22nd, 2016, in relation to Kirwan's murder. He also admitted to directing the activities of a criminal organisation between October 17th, 2015, and April 6th, 2017, in connection with the surveillance of Hutch family associate James 'Mago' Gately. The Special Criminal Court imposed a sentence of 10 years for the plot to kill Gately and 14 years for the Kirwan murder.

The court was told that Kirwan was selected to be shot dead because he was a friend of the Hutch family and had been photographed at a Hutch family funeral earlier that year. McGovern, who was injured during the attack at the Regency Hotel in 2016, was previously named during a separate trial at the Special Criminal Court as a significant figure with a leadership role in Kinahan organised crime group.

McGovern wanted to apologise for the hurt as a consequence of his actions and expressed a desire to make amends. The sentencing hearing for McGovern in May highlighted the severity of the charges and the potential impact on the victims and their families. The Kinahan organised crime gang has been involved in various high-profile crimes, including the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

The case has raised concerns about the impact of organised crime on society and the need for effective law enforcement strategies to combat it. McGovern's sentence is seen as a significant blow to the Kinahan gang and a major victory for law enforcement agencies. The case is a reminder of the devastating consequences of organised crime and the importance of holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.

McGovern's sentence will likely have a significant impact on the Kinahan gang and may lead to a decline in their activities. The case has also raised questions about the use of technology in organised crime and the need for law enforcement agencies to adapt to new trends and techniques. The use of surveillance and other technologies has become increasingly sophisticated, and law enforcement agencies must stay ahead of the curve to effectively combat organised crime.

The case is a reminder of the importance of effective law enforcement and the need for agencies to work together to combat organised crime. McGovern's sentence is a significant step towards justice for the victims and their families and a major victory for law enforcement agencies. The case has also raised concerns about the impact of organised crime on communities and the need for support services to help victims and their families.

The Kinahan gang's activities have had a significant impact on communities, and the case highlights the need for effective support services to help those affected. McGovern's sentence is a reminder of the importance of holding perpetrators accountable for their actions and the need for effective law enforcement strategies to combat organised crime





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Sean Mcgovern Kinahan Organised Crime Gang Noel Kirwan James 'Mago' Gately Special Criminal Court

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