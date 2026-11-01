Seoul Drama: Hera Palace Residents Face Revenge and Ruin After Murders

Residents of Seoul's 100-floor Hera Palace face revenge, murder charges, and financial ruin as secrets surface and old rivalries turn deadly in this dramatic saga.

In the ultra-luxurious Hera Palace located in Seoul, the glamorous and obscenely rich residents of this 100-floor penthouse apartment abandon their moral compasses to achieve power and success against their rivals. The building is not just a residence but a battleground where secrets and hidden ambitions are rampant among the elite. Sim Su Ryeon, who was born into wealth, establishes herself as the queen of the penthouse apartment, holding sway over the community through inherited privilege. Cheon Seo Jin acts as the prima donna of the residence, doing all she can to give everything to her daughter, prioritizing her child's future above all else. Oh Yoon Hee comes from a poor family background but strives to enter high society by becoming the queen of the penthouse, viewing this position as the pinnacle of success in her eyes.

The Descent Into Crime And Deceit

The narrative takes a dark turn as Seo Jin and Dan Tae eventually get rid of everyone who was in their way, regardless of the cost. They shamelessly frame Yoon Hee for the murder of Su Ryeon and even cover up the death of Seol A to protect their own standing. The residents of Hera Palace believe everything will return to how it used to be, assuming their influence can silence the truth. However, the tides change when Yoon Hee escapes prison and Eun Byeol discovers the truth, threatening to unravel the carefully constructed facade of perfection. Their mysterious fates are still yet to be seen, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats.

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Revenge And Financial Collapse

Sim Su Ryeon finally takes revenge on the residents of Hera Palace, turning the tables on those who betrayed her. They lost all of their money by investing in Cheonsoo District, a disaster that compounded their legal troubles. Even worse, they stand before the court for covering up Seol A's death, facing the consequences of their collective secrecy. The greedy residents of Hera Palace who caught themselves in their own traps end up losing their fortunes, reputations, and everything they had, marking a tragic downfall for the once-unassailable elite.

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Final Reckoning And Future Threats

Su Ryeon succeeds in getting her revenge on Dan Tae who tried to kill her, resolving one major conflict in the long-running feud. When Su Ryeon thought the nightmare is finally over, she witnesses Logan's death right before her eyes, shattering any sense of closure. Who could have planned to murder Logan, and what will happen to the residents of Hera Palace next? Their desire for revenge is not over yet, suggesting that new alliances and betrayals are on the horizon as the story continues to unfold in this high-stakes environment.