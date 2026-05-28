Serena Williams Eyes Doubles Comeback at Queen's Club in June

Serena Williams, 44, is in final negotiations to return to professional tennis with a doubles wild card at the HSBC Championships, partnering Victoria Mboko, with potential singles ambitions also discussed.

Serena Williams is reportedly in advanced talks to stage a high‑profile return to professional tennis at the Queen's Club tournament in early June. The buzz surrounding a possible comeback began last December when the thirteen‑time major champion re‑entered the anti‑doping programme, a mandatory step for anyone seeking to compete on the tour again.

While Williams initially brushed off speculation, the Served podcast hosted by former world number one Andy Roddick - a close friend of the American star - revealed on Thursday that a return is imminent. According to the broadcast, the 44‑year‑old will partner Canadian rising talent Victoria Mboko in the doubles draw at the HSBC Championships, which kicks off on 8 June.

The Daily Telegraph has also reported that Williams has formally applied for a doubles wild card, a request that the Lawn Tennis Association, the body that organises the event, has declined to comment on. The All England Club, which runs Wimbledon, is said to be holding a meeting to decide on wild cards for the tournament, with the first list expected in the week of 15 June.

Williams has not competed since her emotional farewell at the US Open in 2022, a match that she framed not as a retirement but as an evolution away from the sport. She gave birth to a second daughter in 2023 and has recently spoken openly about significant weight loss and improved fitness, fueling hopes that she could handle the rigours of elite competition once more.

If she does step onto British grass, it would rank among the biggest stories in sport this year, and speculation is already swirling that the seven‑time Wimbledon champion might also seek a singles entry alongside the doubles gig. The potential return has generated excitement among fellow players. Naomi Osaka said she was looking forward to watching Williams back on court, noting that she would be "tuned into the first match" and that Williams always draws a large audience.

Osaka added that while she does not follow tennis closely, the spectacle of seeing a legend back in action would be entertaining for fans worldwide. The anticipation surrounding Williams' possible re‑entry highlights the broader narrative of former champions attempting comebacks after extended breaks, and it underscores the enduring appeal of her brand to both casual viewers and dedicated tennis followers.

As the dates approach, the tennis world will be watching closely to see if the queen of the court will once again grace the grass at Queen's and perhaps at Wimbledon later in the season





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