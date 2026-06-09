Serena Williams Triumphs in Tennis Return at Queen's Club

Serena Williams, 44, made a triumphant return to tennis after a four-year absence, winning her first match alongside teenage partner Victoria Mboko at the Queen's Club doubles tournament.

After a hiatus of over four years, Serena Williams stepped back onto a tennis court for a competitive match, this time at the prestigious Queen's Club in London.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion partnered with 19-year-old prodigy Victoria Mboko to face the third seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe. The atmosphere was electric as the usually reserved Queen's Club crowd erupted in support of Williams, who had not played since the 2022 US Open. Williams' return to the sport was met with global attention, fueled by a December news that her name had reappeared in the drug testing pool, which she initially denied on social media.

However, she officially confirmed her return during the French Open, and now she was making her mark on grass. The build-up to this moment was unlike any previous comeback; the speculation began when Williams' name appeared in the drug testing pool last December, prompting a forceful denial from her on social media. She later confirmed her return midway through the French Open.

Williams is a 16-time doubles Grand Slam champion, and her decision to return with a young partner highlights her love for the game. The first set was tense, with Williams showing signs of rust. Her return of serve was poor, her movement was below par, and it took time for her to find her range on groundstrokes. There were several easy misses throughout the set.

However, her serve, widely regarded as the greatest in women's tennis history, was still sublime. At 5-5, 30-30, with the first set hanging in the balance, Williams cracked a 120-mph ace down the T to hold serve. The set went to a tiebreak, where Williams and Mboko dominated, winning 7-2. The second set was more comfortable as Williams found her rhythm and Mboko's aggressive play complemented her perfectly.

Williams volleyed extremely well, and her groundstrokes improved significantly. They broke early and held on to win 6-2. Throughout her career, Williams has been used to crowds cheering for her opponents, but here she had the west London audience in the palm of her hand. The forceful cheering clearly made a difference, with Melichar-Martinez and Routliffe, two of the best doubles players in the world, crumbling under the pressure imposed by a packed 9,000-strong crowd.

After 90 gripping minutes on Andy Murray Arena, the climax could not have been more fitting. It was Williams who was charged with serving out her first victory in over four years. She slammed the door shut with three authoritative serves: ace, ace, unreturned serve. Job done.

Williams' return to tennis at the age of 44 is a testament to her enduring passion and skill. She has not competed since her loss at the 2022 US Open, after which she described herself as evolving away from the sport rather than retiring.

However, she had signed the official retirement documents. Her decision to come back for doubles at Queen's Club caught the tennis world by surprise and delighted fans. Her partnership with the 19-year-old Mboko, who is ranked inside the singles top 10, promises to be formidable. Mboko's performance was stellar; she served first in both sets and took the lead on sudden-death points at deuce, allowing Williams to focus on her strengths.

Williams' serve, movement, and volleys improved as the match progressed, and her experience was crucial in the big moments. The victory propels them into the quarter-finals, and they will face a tough challenge ahead. Williams' return adds a layer of excitement to the grass-court season, and her presence alone commands attention. Her legacy is secure, but this comeback shows she still has the desire to compete at the highest level.

The Queen's Club crowd gave her a hero's welcome, and she repaid them with a masterful performance. This event will be remembered as one of the great comebacks in tennis history, a moment when a legend proved that age and time away from the game cannot diminish her brilliance. The younger generation like Mboko can learn from Williams' poise and power. Tennis fans around the world will be watching to see how far they can go.

The combination of Williams' experience and Mboko's youth and energy makes them a dangerous pair. Their next match will be a test of their cohesion and adaptability. But for now, Williams savors her first win in over four years, a victory that reaffirms her incredible career and her unique place in sports. The atmosphere at Queen's Club was electric, a fitting stage for her return.

The 9,000 fans witnessed something special: a legend returning to the court and reminding everyone why she is one of the greatest of all time





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