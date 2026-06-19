Serial Killer Uncovered in South Africa After Stray Dog Discovers Severed Head

Thozamile Taki, a serial killer from South Africa, was uncovered after a stray dog discovered a woman's severed head in its jaws. The dog's discovery led to the uncovering of 13 murder victims, all of whom were females between the ages of 18 and 35. The cause of death is suspected to be strangulation, and an investigation was launched to find the killer.

A stray dog 's discovery in a South Africa n village led to the uncovering of 13 murder victims of serial killer Thozamile Taki . The dog had a woman's decomposing severed head in its jaws, prompting a search that revealed multiple bodies in sugarcane fields.

The victims were all females between the ages of 18 and 35, with the cause of death suspected to be strangulation. An investigation was launched, with a detective from Pretoria sent to assist. The case drew attention when families of the victims traveled to the area, desperate to identify their missing loved ones.

A striking detail was that several victims had brought their CVs with them to the location where they were killed, leading investigators to believe that the killer had been using job offers as a lure. Thozamile Taki, the suspected killer, was reportedly harvesting body parts from his victims for use in Muti rituals.

The crumpled CVs proved to be the breakthrough in the case, with investigators contacting the families of the victims whose names appeared on the abandoned ID books and CVs. Each family had already filed a missing person's report, and they all told detectives the same thing: their daughter, sister, or niece had met a man who promised her a job, and then she vanished.

A woman who had narrowly escaped becoming one of Taki's victims decided to come forward, providing a police sketch artist with a detailed description of the predator. Further evidence came to light when a mobile phone registered to one of the deceased women was found to still be in use, leading officers to track down a woman who claimed her brother-in-law had given it to her





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Thozamile Taki Serial Killer South Africa Stray Dog Severed Head Muti Rituals

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man Jailed for Life Over 1993-2010 Serial Killings of 8 WomenA man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of 8 women, most of whom were sex workers, in a series of killings that took place between 1993 and 2010.

Read more »

World Cup's quickest goal and controversial penalty see Czechia and South Africa share spoilsMichal Sadilek had fired Czechia into an early lead at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Read more »

Mokoena’s late penalty rescues point for South Africa against the Czech RepublicCzech Republic had led for most of the game in Atlanta after Michal Sadílek’s early strike

Read more »

Ireland Carries Out Mass Deportation of 42 People to South AfricaThe Irish authorities have carried out a mass deportation of 42 people, including 15 children, to South Africa, as part of a growing trend of enforced removals from the country.

Read more »