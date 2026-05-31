Serious Collision on N52 Near Dunmahon; Two Motorcycles and Jeep Involved

Update on the N52 road accident in Co Louth that left one motorcyclist seriously injured and another driver with non-life‑threatening injuries. Gardaí seek dashcam footage and witness information.

A serious road traffic collision occurred on the N52 near Dunmahon , Co Louth on Sunday afternoon involving two motorcycles and a jeep. The incident took place between 12:15pm and 12:45pm.

The driver of one motorcycle, a man in his 40s, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. The driver of the jeep, also a man in his 40s, suffered injuries that were assessed as non-life‑threatening and was taken to the same hospital for treatment.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the crash and have appealed to witnesses or road users who may have captured the incident on camera, including dashcam footage, to come forward. Those with such material are asked to provide it to investigating officers. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on (042) 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station





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Road Traffic Collision N52 Dunmahon Co Louth Gardaí Motorcycle Accident Dashcam Footage Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda

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