Serious M9 Motorway Collision in Kilkenny Leaves Four Hospitalized, Investigation Underway

Emergency services are investigating a serious single-vehicle road traffic collision on the M9 motorway in County Kilkenny, which resulted in four people being hospitalized in a serious condition. The incident occurred on Saturday evening, prompting a call for witnesses and dash-cam footage. This event happened shortly before a fatal incident on the M8 motorway in Co. Cork.

Emergency services responded to a serious single-vehicle road traffic collision on the M9 motorway in County Kilkenny on Saturday evening. The incident occurred around 7:00 PM at Stonecarty, Knocktopher, along the southbound lanes of the motorway. A vehicle, travelling in a southerly direction, left the roadway and came to a stop in a field.

The male driver, believed to be in his 30s, and his three passengers, also in their 30s and 40s, were immediately transported from the scene to Waterford University Hospital. All four individuals are currently in a serious condition, receiving medical attention. The authorities have closed the M9 motorway between Junction 9 (Danesfort) and Junction 10 (Knocktopher) southbound, allowing Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct a thorough technical examination of the accident scene. Diversions are in place to reroute traffic and minimize disruptions while the investigation proceeds. The closure is expected to remain in effect while the scene is processed, and authorities are working to reopen the affected section of the motorway as soon as possible. The safety of the individuals involved remains the primary concern of the emergency services and medical personnel. \In connection with the collision, Gardaí have launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward with any information that may aid in the investigation. They are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen the accident or observed the vehicle prior to the incident. Furthermore, Gardaí are urging any road users who were traveling in the vicinity of the M9 motorway at the time of the collision, and who may have dash-cam footage, to provide this footage to the authorities. This footage could potentially provide critical information regarding the events leading up to the accident and contribute to a better understanding of the circumstances. The Gardaí are dedicated to meticulously investigating the cause of the collision and ensuring all relevant details are considered. To assist with the investigation, individuals with any information are encouraged to contact Thomastown Garda Station at 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any local Garda Station. The authorities appreciate the public's cooperation in providing any relevant information and assisting with their inquiries. The focus remains on providing support to the injured and determining the cause of this serious incident. \This tragic incident in County Kilkenny occurred only hours before another fatal road traffic collision in County Cork. A 40-year-old male pedestrian was killed in a collision with a car on the M8 motorway. The combined impact of these two incidents underscores the critical importance of road safety and the need for continued vigilance from all road users. The Gardaí are actively investigating both collisions and working to ascertain the full extent of each event. Further updates will be provided as the investigations progress, and it's important to consider that investigations are ongoing. The aim of these inquiries is not only to understand the causes of the collisions but also to develop strategies to prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future. Authorities are urging the public to drive safely, adhere to speed limits, and remain attentive to their surroundings at all times. This commitment to road safety is paramount in preventing future incidents and protecting all members of the public. The authorities urge anyone with relevant information, in relation to any of these tragic events, to come forward and help in the investigation





