Setanta Space Systems Tackles Satellite Data Congestion with On-Board AI

Dublin-based Setanta Space Systems is developing modular computing platforms and AI solutions to enable spacecraft to process data autonomously, alleviating the growing congestion caused by increasing satellite numbers and data generation.

As the number of satellites in orbit is projected to soar to an estimated 100,000 by 2030, a critical bottleneck is emerging: the sheer volume of data being generated and the challenge of transmitting it efficiently back to Earth. With each new generation of satellites boasting exponentially increased data-gathering capabilities, the space equivalent of a traffic jam is developing, leading to significant delays in vital information transfer.

Addressing this growing congestion is Dublin-based Setanta Space Systems, which is pioneering a cutting-edge solution to empower spacecraft with enhanced on-board intelligence. Co-founder James Murphy highlights the persistent limitation of lacking high-performance, flexible computing at the edge for modern spacecraft. He explains that while satellites are collecting more data and operating in more complex environments, much of the existing avionics relies on outdated architectures that hinder autonomy and necessitate extensive ground support. Setanta's innovative approach involves embedding intelligence directly into space vehicles through a family of modular and scalable computing platforms. These platforms integrate radiation-tolerant electronics with deployable artificial intelligence, enabling spacecraft to process sensor data and make autonomous operational decisions while in orbit, thereby reducing reliance on Earth-based commands. Murphy emphasizes the company's vision: spacecraft must become smarter, and Setanta aims to provide the foundational hardware and software for true on-board autonomy, ensuring intelligence is a core component of every mission from its inception. Murphy's expertise, forged through a PhD in AI for spacecraft and a decade of industry experience, including significant work with the European Space Agency (ESA), underpins this endeavor. He was instrumental as the software architect for the Viki video telemetry system on Ariane 5 and Ariane 6. Prior to co-founding Setanta with Adam Taylor last year, he led AI engineering at Réaltra Space Systems, developing flight-ready embedded software and AI systems for launch vehicles and satellites. Taylor brings over two decades of experience in the space and defense sectors to the partnership. The cornerstone of Setanta's offering is their core platform, named Danu. This on-board computer is built upon a flexible Space Tile architecture, allowing mission designers to customize processing power, AI acceleration, and radiation tolerance to specific mission requirements. This modular hardware design facilitates the integration, upgrading, or reconfiguration of computing subsystems without necessitating a complete redesign of the spacecraft's avionics. Complementing the hardware, Setanta is actively developing AI models for crucial applications such as spacecraft health monitoring, advanced Earth observation analytics, and autonomous navigation. This integrated approach promises to render satellites more intelligent, resilient, and capable of independent operation, particularly vital in the demanding conditions of space. Murphy's extensive research and practical experience in space programs provided him with the insight to identify and address the emerging data congestion challenge. The initial concept was first discussed with Taylor approximately 18 months ago. Setanta was formally established in July 2025, commencing operations in December of that year. Their move to NovaUCD marked the beginning of formal development work, product planning, and initial customer and commercial engagement. The company anticipates expanding its team to eight employees by the summer, with consultancy assignments and early angel investment currently funding their progress as they work towards achieving the required technical readiness levels for flight-ready products. While precise investment figures are difficult to pinpoint, Murphy estimates the combined value of founder time, engineering effort, prototyping, and early-stage hardware production to be between €200,000 and €300,000. This includes direct founder capital, reinvested contract revenues, and the utilization of substantial pre-existing intellectual property developed over many years within the space sector. Murphy describes his role as operating at the confluence of advanced AI research and space-qualified hardware, with a strong emphasis on developing practical, deployable systems for the next generation of space missions. Setanta is recognized as an Enterprise Ireland (EI) client, though EI's current support has been primarily advisory and through networking, leveraging their strong ties with the ESA. Supplying the space industry might appear daunting for a startup, but Murphy notes the European space sector's openness to collaboration with emerging companies and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The ESA actively supports smaller operators and fosters partnerships, presenting promising avenues for growth for startups and young businesses





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