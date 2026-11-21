Seth Whelan denies murdering his father Michael Whelan in Dublin. Forensic evidence linking DNA from a hoodie and knife to the victim and accused is central to the Central Criminal Court trial.

Seth Whelan, a 36-year-old man, is currently standing trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin, accused of the murder of his 64-year-old father, Michael Whelan. The proceedings address events that occurred between February 19th and February 27th, 2024, at the apartment the two men shared at Herberton Park in Rialto, Dublin 8. Whelan has entered pleas of not guilty to both the murder charge and a separate count of damaging a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera on February 20th, 2024. When the charges were formally presented to him in court, Whelan made no verbal reply, leaving his defense counsel, Philip Sheahan, to confirm the not guilty stance on both counts.

Forensic Evidence Links Accused to Crime Scene

Sandra McGrath, an expert witness from Forensic Science Ireland, provided critical testimony regarding biological evidence collected during the investigation. She detailed her analysis of a black hooded top seized by gardaí, noting visible blood staining on multiple areas including the sleeves and front of the garment. Forensic sampling from the front right cuff of the hoodie yielded a DNA profile that matched Michael Whelan, the deceased. Furthermore, a partial male DNA profile obtained from the neckline, where no blood was present, matched the genetic profile of Seth Whelan, directly placing the accused on the item.

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In addition to the clothing, Forensic Science Ireland examined a black-handled knife with a blade length of approximately 14cm that was recovered from the scene. McGrath confirmed that a DNA profile retrieved from the handle of the knife matched that of Seth Whelan. The forensic examination also included the analysis of two grey table legs found at the apartment. While a tiny blood sample was retrieved from one leg, no DNA profile was obtained. The second table leg was examined but showed no evidence of bloodstaining, according to the forensic expert's report to the court.

Arrest Details and Defendant Statements

Garda Edel Murphy testified that she arrested Seth Whelan on February 28th, 2024, on suspicion of murder and transported him to Kilmainham Garda station. During the process of cautioning him after the arrest, Whelan told Murphy, "I think someone snuck in and did it." Murphy explained to Sgt Wes Kenny, the member in charge of the station, the justification for detaining the defendant under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. She cited specific suspicious movements observed by authorities between February 20th and February 27th, 2024, as grounds for detention.

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These suspicious activities included the movement of green refuse bags believed to contain weapons and the damage inflicted on the neighbor's doorbell. Murphy also informed station command about messages sent to a key worker, which outlined what appeared to be a toxic relationship between Seth Whelan and his father. Gardaí had originally responded to a welfare check at the Herberton Park property at approximately 2pm on February 27th, 2024. Upon arrival, officers noted a strong odor and discovered the body of Michael Whelan with clothing methodically placed over his head.

Crime Scene Condition and Physical Evidence

Garda Thomas Donnelly from the Garda Technical Bureau described the condition of the apartment upon his attendance on February 27th, 2024. He reported that the door was unlocked and the interior was very cluttered with numerous tools and building implements. Michael Whelan was found lying on the floor of the sitting room, positioned between a sofa and a coffee table. Garda Donnelly observed a number of injuries on the head and neck of the deceased, with blood staining visible on various surfaces throughout the room.

During the search of the property, Garda Donnelly seized several items of potential relevance to the investigation. In the bathroom, he collected a bucket and towel from the bath, along with a damp cloth and an empty two-litre bleach bottle from the floor. Additional items retrieved included an empty 750ml bottle of bleach from the kitchen, a partially emptied container of carpet cleaner, and a kitchen cloth with blood staining. A holdall bag containing a pair of white runners and multiple pairs of gloves was also secured as evidence. The trial is scheduled to continue on Monday before Judge Caroline Biggs and a jury.