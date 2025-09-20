Settled Weather and Rising Temperatures Forecast for the Coming Week

The coming week is set to bring predominantly dry weather across the country, with temperatures gradually increasing. High pressure will dominate, leading to settled conditions with sunshine, although some showers are possible on Sunday. Met Éireann's forecast details the weather outlook for the weekend and the start of next week, promising a comfortable climate.

The upcoming week promises predominantly dry conditions with temperatures expected to climb as high as 15 degrees Celsius in the coming days. Met Éireann , the national meteorological service, has indicated that the weather pattern will be largely settled due to the influence of high pressure . While temperatures may start off cool, a gradual increase is anticipated later in the week, offering a welcome change from recent conditions.

Although Sunday afternoon may bring scattered showers, the morning is expected to be sunny, with the rain diminishing significantly by the evening. This sets the stage for a week of pleasant weather, providing ample opportunities for outdoor activities and a break from more turbulent conditions. \The week will begin with a crisp, dry, and sunny day on Monday, a continuation of the anticipated settled weather. Tuesday is also predicted to be dry, offering occasional sunshine throughout the day. Met Éireann's forecast anticipates that the high-pressure system will maintain its dominance throughout the following week, ensuring generally dry and stable conditions for the country. Temperatures are predicted to remain close to the seasonal average, creating a balanced and comfortable climate. The public can anticipate pleasant weather for the coming days. Here's a detailed weather forecast from Met Éireann for the remainder of the weekend and the beginning of the week. Sunday will see dry and sunny conditions throughout the morning. However, some showers are expected in the north and west. These showers will migrate southwards during the afternoon, eventually dissipating by the evening in most areas. The high temperatures will range from 11C to 15C with a moderate northerly breeze. Sunday night will be dry, marked by extended clear spells and light northerly winds. There is a possibility of mist and fog patches forming, leading to cold conditions with temperatures dropping to 2C to 6C. \Monday is forecasted to offer a crisp, dry, and sunny start. Cloud cover will increase from the north throughout the day, but sunny spells will continue in the south. The highest temperatures will be between 11C and 14C, with light north to northwest or variable winds. Monday night should remain dry, with some cloud cover over the northern half of the country, while the southern part of the country will experience clear spells. The potential for mist and fog patches may also arise in near-calm conditions, dropping the temperature to a minimum of 3C to 8C, with colder temperatures expected under the clearest skies in the south. Tuesday will be dry with occasional sunshine throughout the day. The highest temperatures will range from 12C to 14C, accompanied by a light southerly or variable breeze. The night will also be dry, with cloud cover thickening from the west. The lowest temperatures will vary from 4C to 10C, and the mildest temperatures will be under cloud cover in the west. Wednesday will experience generally cloudy conditions, but most areas will remain dry. However, some patchy light rain or drizzle may develop near the Atlantic coasts. The highest temperatures will range from 13C to 15C, accompanied by a light to moderate southerly wind. Looking ahead, high pressure is expected to continue dominating the weather patterns, contributing to generally dry and settled conditions, with temperatures expected to be near normal





