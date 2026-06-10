Seven Irish Food Businesses Closed Due to Poor Hygiene and Pest Activity

Seven Irish food businesses were closed in May due to poor hygiene and pest activity. The businesses were shut down by inspectors who found evidence of rodent activity, inadequate pest proofing, and poor cleaning practices. The closures highlight the importance of proper food safety management systems and the need for businesses to meet fundamental requirements to ensure public health and safety.

A rat carcass found near a kitchen was among the reasons for seven closure orders handed down to Irish food businesses last month. Among the reasons for the closure orders in May included evidence of rodent activity including a rat carcass removed from an area near the kitchen, inadequate pest proofing, the presence of rodent droppings and a build-up of dirt alongside an array of other issues.

Inspectors found a rat carcass near the kitchen in one of the businesses, while in another, dried mouse droppings were found on the floor next to boxes of biscuits and crisps. The storage unit was shut on May 27, and reopened on May 28. One of the reasons listed states that adequate pest proofing was not in place, and animal hair was found on a pallet storing food. This was shut on May 7, and reopened on May 15.

Inspectors said there was evidence of rodent activity in the premises in both the bar areas and in the main kitchen area, and a rat carcass was also found and removed from an area near the kitchen. Hole in the Wall Pub was shut on May 26, and reopened on June 4.

Some of the reasons for closure include a hole in the wall at the ramp up to the bin room from the kitchen, and an inadequate number of hand wash basins. This was closed on May 20, and remains shut. Inspectors said an adequate number of hand wash basins were not present. This was shut on May 15 and reopened on May 22.

One of the reasons for closure noted by the inspector stated that food preparation counters throughout the kitchen were dirty and greasy to touch. This was shut on May 13 and reopened on May 18. Inspectors said there was absence of a basic cleaning programme as evidenced by the build-up of dirt and debris in the hard to reach areas, particularly in the rear store. Jilly & Joe's was shut on May 7 and reopened on May 28.

The inspector said there were insufficient resources to enable staff to effectively implement the HACCP based procedures relating to cooling. FSAI Chief Executive Greg Dempsey, said the types of issues identified in a number of these Enforcement Orders are concerning and point to clear failures in basic food safety controls. He continued to see lapses in hygiene, cleaning and safe food handling practices, alongside evidence of pest activity in some food premises.

These are fundamental requirements that every food business is legally obliged to meet. Food safety management systems are not optional; they must be properly implemented, maintained and monitored in practice.





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Irish Food Businesses Closure Orders Poor Hygiene Pest Activity Food Safety Management Systems

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