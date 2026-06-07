A survey of international students in Ireland found an alarming incidence of rooms being advertised in exchange for sex, highlighting the precarious housing market and the vulnerability of women to sexual violence and exploitation.

Sex-for-rent demands in Ireland 's housing crisis : You can sleep with me or I'm not going to help you. Maria's story is a snapshot of the situations many international students, migrants, and women face in the State's precarious housing market .

When you come as a student, especially from another continent, it's really hard and unsafe, because we can't really go back home. Maria signed up with an English-language school for international students at a cost of €3,000, which included two weeks' stay in a hostel. After that time elapsed, the then 32-year-old had to secure her own accommodation. She found a rental home in Rathmines, south Dublin, though it would not be available for a month.

In the interim, she stayed with a friend, also from Bolivia, who was living in a large house in Clontarf on the northside of Dublin with about 20 other people. They were mostly other international students or immigrants. Maria came home late to discover the light in their bedroom was broken. She and her friend called the man who was subletting out the house.

It was so bad that he didn't even knock. He tried to fix it but was unable to and said: Maybe tomorrow? We said: Okay, but what can we do, we're scared. We said: If you can, that would be good.

I said he could sleep in my bed in the bottom bunk and I would stay in the top bunk with my friend. Maria says she closed the door of the bedroom and went to climb up on to the top bunk when the sub-landlord, who had been lying on the bottom bunk bed, grabbed her arm, threw her on the bed, and said: I'm only going to stay with you guys and sort your problems if you sleep with me.

I tried to get up from the bed, pushed his arm away, got up, and started calling for my friend. I'm not sure if she thought it was a joke. These people who rent to students - they know we came alone, they know we don't have the language, they know we don't have any idea about the cost of living here in Ireland. So I think that's why they take advantage of all that.

He then grabbed my arm, harder this time, and threw me back on the bed. He said: You can sleep with me or I'm not going to help you again. I told him to leave and he said: You're paying very cheap rent; we're helping you so you have to help us. I got up from the bed again.

I was crying; I was very scared, calling for my friend. He said: Stop crying, it was a joke. We told him to leave and he did. Maria says she left the house early the next morning and never returned.

She stayed on a friend's couch for the following two weeks until the rental property in Rathmines became available. I cried a lot that day, but I think I didn't realise how bad it was, how dangerous it was for me as a woman, in that house, in that situation.

I think I actually feel more scared now thinking about it than at the time, because back then I was so focused on a lot of other things; trying to learn the language, trying to find a house, sorting out documents for my visa. Corrinne Hasson, executive director of the National Women's Council: The ongoing housing crisis continues to make unhoused women more vulnerable to sexual violence and exploitation.

Maria, who now works in the beauty sector and rents in north Dublin, says although she enjoys living in Ireland, it is not safe for female student immigrants. These people who rent to students - they know we came alone, they know we don't have the language, they know we don't have any idea about the cost of living here in Ireland. So I think that's why they take advantage of all that.

When you come as a student, especially from another continent, it's really hard and unsafe, because we can't really go back home. It's not an option, because we paid a lot of money to come. I don't want any other woman to be in the same situation as I was and far away from home.

A survey of 512 international students representing 64 nationalities renting in Ireland found an alarming incidence of rooms being advertised in exchange for sex in 2024, according to a group representing international students





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Sex-For-Rent Ireland Housing Crisis International Students Migrants Women Sexual Violence Exploitation Precarious Housing Market

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