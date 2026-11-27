Judge Sinead Behan sentences Anthony Quigley to five and a half years in prison for sending explicit messages to minors and breaching a protective court order.

Anthony Quigley, a convicted sex offender from Roche's Heights in Mitchelstown, Co Cork, has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison by Judge Sinead Behan at the Cork Circuit Criminal Court. The sentence was imposed on Thursday after Quigley pleaded guilty to seven charges related to sending sexualized messages to minors.

Immediate Offence Following Prison Release

The most serious aggravating factor in the case was the timing of the offense relative to Quigley's release from prison. Det Garda David Barry of Fermoy Garda Station testified that Quigley was released at 10:50 am on September 15th. Just over three hours later, at 2:03 pm, he sent a sexually explicit message to a 16-year-old girl via Snapchat.

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This action was a direct violation of an interim civil court order issued by Judge Dermot Sheehan on November 15th, 2024. The order explicitly prohibited Quigley from having any contact with individuals under the age of 18 for a period of 15 years. Det Garda Barry noted that Quigley was fully aware of this legal restriction at the time of the offense.

Digital Strategy and Online Presence

Quigley admitted to adapting a song featuring the girl's name to include lewd suggestions before sending it via Snapchat. He had created the online persona Susie LOL, which had attracted more than 800 followers. Quigley described this online profile as a haven for paedophiles, indicating a deliberate strategy to target young individuals.

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The school was alerted to the abuse after the girl's parents reported the incident. Upon his arrest, Quigley made full admissions to Gardaí. He explained his use of the decoy name and acknowledged the nature of his online activities, providing investigators with significant evidence regarding his intent and methods.

Second Wave of Charges Against Minor

In addition to the September 2025 offenses, Quigley pleaded guilty to four counts in February 2025 involving a 16-year-old autistic boy. Det Garda Shane O'Donoghue presented evidence that Quigley sent the boy a photo of his penis and shared sexually explicit memes.

The interaction began when the boy contacted Quigley to request vapes. Between February 10th and February 15th, the two exchanged 214 messages. The victim impact statement from this boy indicated that the offending was deeply distressing, highlighting the psychological harm caused by Quigley's predatory behavior.

Criminal History and Judicial Considerations

Quigley has a extensive record of 68 previous convictions, including sexual assault, harassment, making hoax calls, and public order offenses. His defense counsel, Ray Boland, and barrister, John Devlin, argued for leniency, citing Quigley's guilty pleas and his desire to support his elderly parents. They stated he wished to end his cycle of incarceration.

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However, Judge Behan emphasized that Quigley possessed an acquired brain injury from a 1999 traffic accident that altered his behavior. She considered a probation report that assigned him high priority status for both sexual and non-sexual recidivism. While the guilty plea was a mitigating factor, the judge described the breach of the court order as incomprehensible given his persistent history of sexual offending.

Sentencing Conditions and Probation Orders

Judge Sinead Behan sentenced Quigley to five and a half years in jail, with one year suspended based on specific conditions. He is prohibited from having any mobile phone or internet access for 10 years. Furthermore, he must maintain no contact with minors for 10 years and no contact with the injured parties for 15 years.

Additional conditions require Quigley to maintain good behavior and strictly obey the directions of probation and mental health services. The court's decision reflects the severity of breaching a protective order shortly after release, ensuring public safety while addressing the rehabilitative needs identified in his medical and probation reports.