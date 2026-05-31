Sexual Assault in Northampton Morrisons Car Park: Police Seek Teen Witnesses

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for information after a man was sexually assaulted in a Morrisons car park. A 31-year-old has been arrested, and a group of teenagers who helped the victim are urged to come forward as key witnesses.

Northampton shire Police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred in the Morrisons car park on Victoria Promenade , Northampton . The incident took place on Wednesday, May 27, between 8:50 pm and 9:00 pm.

According to police reports, a man was approached by another male, subjected to inappropriate touching, and then followed before he managed to seek help and leave the area. Authorities have since arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the assault. Investigators are now appealing for witnesses, particularly a group of teenagers who came to the victim's aid during the incident. Police believe these teenagers may have crucial information that could significantly further the investigation.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police emphasized the importance of anyone who witnessed the event or possesses relevant information to come forward. The public is encouraged to contact the police directly by calling 101, or to provide anonymous tips via Crimestoppers at 0800 555111. Information can also be submitted through online channels. The authorities are committed to ensuring justice is served and are grateful for any assistance from the community





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Sexual Assault Northampton Morrisons Car Park Victoria Promenade Police Investigation Teenage Witnesses Arrest Crimestoppers

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