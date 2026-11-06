Shadow Fleet Oil Tankers Surge Through Irish Waters Amid Rising Sanctions Risks

Russian oil tankers evade EU enforcement by routing through Ireland's Exclusive Economic Zone. A sharp increase in unsanctioned vessels poses severe environmental and security threats to Irish waters.

The Myra, a tanker regularly utilized to transport Russian oil, recently navigated through Ireland's Exclusive Economic Zone. This vessel had departed from Russia exactly one week prior to its appearance in Irish waters. The European Union imposed sanctions on the Myra last year due to its role in circumventing international trade restrictions. These restrictions stem from the vessel's connection to a shipping company owned by the son of a senior figure within the Iranian regime. Although the Myra claims to be registered under the flag of Cameroon, records from the International Maritime Organisation confirm this registration is false.

The Rise of Shadow Fleet Vessels in Irish Waters

The Myra is part of a broader network known as the shadow fleet. This collection comprises hundreds of vessels that frequently operate under false flags to evade international sanctions regimes. The Myra is just one of an increasing number of these shadow fleet oil tankers traveling through Ireland's Exclusive Economic Zone. This zone encompasses a vast area of 450,000 square kilometers off the west coast of Ireland. In this region, Ireland maintains certain sovereign rights and responsibilities for maritime security and environmental protection.

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Environmental Risks and Defects of Aging Tankers

Security officials have repeatedly warned about the dangers posed by these shadow vessels in recent years. EU countries have accused these ships of engaging in espionage and sabotaging undersea infrastructure on behalf of Russia. Reports indicate that some of these vessels have even launched drones to conduct surveillance operations against European countries. However, a less discussed but critical issue is the severe environmental risk posed by these aging oil tankers. An Irish Times investigation revealed that the majority of these ships have serious safety issues.

Many of these vessels have recently been found to possess structural defects, fire hazards, or substandard pollution-control measures. Such deficiencies could potentially lead to a catastrophic environmental disaster in the vulnerable marine ecosystems of Ireland's west coast. The Myra itself is a prime example of these safety concerns. Since 2020, inspectors in Australia, Belgium, Russia, and the United States have identified ten serious defects on this twenty-year-old ship. These defects include deficiencies in fire safety, structural integrity, and watertightness.

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Rerouting Strategy and EU Enforcement Shifts

The Myra was empty when it passed Ireland last month, yet around half of the Russian tankers taking the same route carry huge amounts of crude oil. Data provided to The Irish Times by Starboard Maritime Intelligence shows that 218 shadow fleet vessels have passed through the Irish Exclusive Economic Zone since the start of this year. Some of these vessels have transited the area multiple times. Of these 218 ships, 208 were under EU sanctions. The remaining vessels were under sanctions imposed by the United States, the United Kingdom, or New Zealand.

This volume represents a 193 percent increase in shadow fleet activity compared to the same period in 2025, according to figures provided by the Irish Defence Forces. A spokesman for the Defence Forces noted that the number of shadow fleet vessels increased in Irish waters after then-UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that British forces would begin boarding shadow fleet vessels crossing the English Channel. This announcement elicited a change in the pattern of life for these tankers. Vessels began using the west of Ireland route instead of the English Channel to avoid the higher risk of boarding by British forces.

Future Implications and Strategic Consequences

The United Kingdom followed through on its threat in June when Royal Marine Commandos boarded the sanctioned tanker Smyrtos as it passed through the English Channel. Gonzalo Saiz Erausquin, a sanctions expert with the Royal United Services Institute, explained that active enforcement in the channel became a real risk for the shadow fleet. Consequently, tankers, especially those with false flags, diverted from the channel and over the north of Scotland and west of Ireland. These vessels take this longer route through the stormy waters of the North Atlantic, operating safely knowing that Irish authorities have limited capacity to seize them.

The consequences of a single oil spill from one of these vessels could be devastating. Worldwide, there have been more than fifty collisions and oil spills involving shadow fleet vessels in recent years. Most recently, a sanctioned tanker carrying as much as forty million gallons of Russian oil ran aground off Oman. This incident contaminated many kilometers of coastline and highlighted the potential for massive ecological damage. The increase in shadow fleet vessels off Ireland exposes the State to exponential environmental risks.

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This concern was shared by a senior officer with the Irish Military Intelligence Service in an interview last April. The officer warned that if one of these single-skinned nineteen-year-old tankers hit a bag of crisps off the Aran Islands, it would result in millions of tonnes of oil in the water. This would effectively end the Wild Atlantic Way as a tourist destination. The Irish military stated they do not have the capacity to deal with an oil slick of that size. The condition of many shadow fleet tankers routing through the Irish Exclusive Economic Zone suggests that such a disaster may be a matter of when, not if. Under international maritime law, states must conduct periodic inspections of ships using their ports. However, most shadow fleet vessels never visit EU ports due to international sanctions. As a result, inspections are typically conducted by authorities in Russia, China, and India. The Irish Times analyzed the most recent inspection reports for all 218 vessels that have traveled through Irish-controlled waters this year.