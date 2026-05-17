Shane Curran, the manager of Caulry team in Westmeath, had an inkling about his daughter Abby's relationship with Senan Baker, a key forward on his team. Abby was going out with Senan, and Curran started connecting the dots. Senan Baker is a key forward on Curran's team and has similarities with another great of Gaelic Games, Ollie Baker. Westmeath fans are especially grateful for what Senan can do with the ball as they stand on the verge of ending a provincial famine.

Shane Curran had just returned home from a training session in 2021 when his daughter Abby revealed that she had some news. He had an inkling about what was coming and started connecting the dots.

Abby was going out with Senan Baker, a key forward on Curran's team. Senan Baker is a key forward on Curran's team and has similarities with another great of Gaelic Games, Ollie Baker. Senan Baker is a key forward on Curran's team and has similarities with another great of Gaelic Games, Ollie Baker. Westmeath fans are especially grateful for what Senan can do with the ball as they stand on the verge of ending a provincial famine.

Shane Curran is still shaking off the effects of the previous night's merriment when we speak on the phone. He is a season-ticket holder for Arsenal and is looking forward to attending Burnley at home, Crystal Palace away, before heading on to Budapest for the European final against PSG. Being an Arsenal fan is not simple, he laughs down the phone. Pat Jennings, a former goalkeeper, would have been the main man that got him supporting.

His club St Brigid's is situated in Kiltoom, on the outskirts of Athlone. The town stretches across into Leinster, and on the eastern side of the border, you’ll find clubs like Garrycastle, Maryland, Moate, Castledaly, and Tang. Caulry is part of that pocket too, and in 2021, they came looking for the man who won a club All-Ireland title in 2013. Curran actually had some history with Caulry before his appointment as manager.

He was part of the backroom team when they won the Westmeath junior championship in 2009, and after achieving promotion from the intermediate grade in 2019, Curran was coming back to a team that was hoping to progress once again as a senior side. The Baker brothers were coming through to the senior team at that point.

Their parents Ollie and Michelle are both Guards and are both active in the Caulry club, while Ollie is also a performance coach with the Westmeath hurlers. They’re an ambitious club, and Caulry is very small and is punching above their weight in terms of competing in the senior championship and doing quite well. They have a very good youth system there as well, and are producing a lot of really good footballers at underage level





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Shane Curran Abby Senan Baker Key Forward Gaelic Games Ollie Baker Westmeath Caulry Senan Baker's Father Ollie Ollie Baker Pat Jennings Arsenal Burnley Crystal Palace Budapest European Final Caulry's Youth System Caulry's Ambition Westmeath's Provincial Famine Garrycastle Maryland Moate Castledaly Tang

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