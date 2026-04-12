Shane Lowry Makes History with Second Masters Hole-in-One, Remains in Contention

Shane Lowry became the first player to record holes-in-one at separate Masters tournaments, putting him in contention for the green jacket. Lowry's impressive performance on Saturday included a hole-out on the par-three sixth hole, adding to his 2016 Masters ace. He's three shots off the lead heading into the final round.

Gavin Cooney reports from Augusta National Golf Club regarding Shane Lowry 's exceptional performance at the Masters tournament. Shane Lowry etched his name in golfing history by becoming the first player to achieve holes-in-one at separate Masters tournaments. This remarkable feat was highlighted by a stunning hole-out on the par-three sixth hole during the Saturday round.

Lowry's impressive performance included a four-under round of 68, which positioned him in third place, only three strokes behind the co-leaders, Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young. This put him right in contention for his first green jacket, adding further excitement to his already distinguished career. The atmosphere was electric, with the crowd's energy fueling his performance.\The standout moment of Lowry’s round was undoubtedly his hole-out on the elevated par-three sixth hole. This accomplishment added to his impressive history, given he had previously achieved a hole-in-one on the 16th hole during the 2016 Masters. The achievement is a testament to Lowry's skill and precision. Lowry's career boasts an impressive collection of holes-in-one, including those at the 17th hole at Sawgrass and the seventh hole at Pebble Beach. He also added another one at the Houston Open, just before the Masters. Lowry himself expressed his disbelief and delight at the achievement, recognizing the significance of making such a shot at the Masters while in contention for the tournament. He described the experience as “pretty cool” and highlighted the special feeling of the walk down the sixth hole amidst the cheering crowds. The hole-in-one provided a significant boost, propelling him further up the leaderboard and injecting a renewed sense of determination. He credited his mental fortitude, particularly the guidance he had received from his team, which helped him stay focused on each shot, even after the excitement of the hole-in-one. The adrenaline rush he experienced was managed well, showing his experience and ability to remain calm under pressure. He focused on the next shot, demonstrating composure and control.\Lowry's ninth career hole-in-one, which he made only in 2012, is a testament to his talent. Lowry was informed of his unique place in Masters history by his father as he walked off the 18th green. He was understandably thrilled, though he humorously noted the limited reward: “all you get is two bits of crystal. You don’t get much else!” His focus remains firmly on the grand prize, the coveted green jacket, and the second major title of his illustrious career. Lowry's determination is evident as he enters the final round just three strokes behind the leaders. He will tee off in the penultimate group on Sunday with Sam Burns. Lowry emphasized the importance of the final round, acknowledging the competitive field and the challenge ahead. He is determined to give his best performance. His mindset and mental strength will be key as he competes for his first green jacket. Lowry's ability to maintain composure, even after such exciting and unusual moments, is a critical element in his success. Lowry is focused on making sure to play his best game and give everything he has to win the prestigious tournament





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