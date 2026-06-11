Shane Lowry Opens RBC Canadian Challenge with 65, One Shot Back

Shane Lowry carded a flawless five-under 65 at the RBC Canadian Open, putting him just one stroke off the lead held by a group including Brooks Koepka, Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Eric Cole, and Emiliano Grillo. Lowry's round featured three strokes gained in the first four holes and no bogeys. Meanwhile, Séamus Power overcame a triple-bogey start to shoot 71, while Pádraig Harrington posted 73 after multiple penalty drops.

Shane Lowry posted an opening round of 65 at the RBC Canadian Open, leaving him just one stroke behind the early clubhouse leaders. Playing at TPC Toronto, Lowry delivered a flawless performance with five under par and no dropped shots.

He gained three strokes in the first four holes, starting with consecutive birdies including a precise sand save on the second hole. At the 156-yard fourth, his tee shot landed within three feet, maintaining momentum. Another birdie came at the eighth, and he finished the round as he began, by reaching a par five and two-putting for birdie.

As play continued, Lowry trailed a group that featured Brooks Koepka, Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Eric Cole, and Emiliano Grillo by a single shot. Séamus Power endured a difficult start to his round. After missing his tee shot on the 10th and taking a drop, his approach found the water, resulting in a triple-bogey seven. Despite the setback, Power battled back with three birdies and one bogey to finish at one over 71.

Pádraig Harrington also faced challenges, taking two penalty drops on his way to a three-over 73. His round included a triple-bogey on the sixth, double bogeys on the 13th and 17th, along with five birdies and one bogey, reflecting a Mix of errors and strong recovery play. The tournament's early leaders showcased strong play, with Lowry positioning himself firmly in contention despite the presence of major champions like Koepka.

The Irish contingent demonstrated resilience, though Harrington's card was marred by multiple penalties. The challenging TPC Toronto layout demanded precision, and Lowry's error-free round stood out. His ability to maintain composure and capitalize on birdie opportunities underlined his championship pedigree as he aims to close the gap in the coming rounds





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Shane Lowry RBC Canadian Open Brooks Koepka TPC Toronto Séamus Power Pádraig Harrington Golf Tournament

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