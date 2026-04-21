Shane Lowry Pairs with Brooks Koepka for Zurich Classic After Rory McIlroy Withdrawal

Shane Lowry has teamed up with five-time Major champion Brooks Koepka for the upcoming Zurich Classic of New Orleans, replacing his previous partner Rory McIlroy for the team event.

Shane Lowry is set to embark on a fresh chapter at the upcoming Zurich Classic of New Orleans, stepping onto the course with a new partner after his highly successful partnership with Rory McIlroy came to a temporary pause. Having famously clinched victory at this event in 2022 alongside the Northern Irish superstar, Lowry found himself in search of a teammate when McIlroy decided to take a well-deserved two-week hiatus following his intense recent schedule.

Known for his preference to compete alongside fellow Major champions, Lowry did not have to look far to secure a world-class replacement, ultimately teaming up with five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka. The Irish golfer shared that the recruitment process was quite informal, as he has maintained a long-standing friendship with Koepka and, more importantly, shares a close bond with Koepka's veteran caddie, Ricky Elliott. Lowry explained that he was initially concerned about his participation status before reaching out to Elliott to gauge Koepka's interest. Because they both represent Srixon, the partnership seemed like a natural logistical and strategic fit. Lowry noted that he has known Brooks for a significant amount of time, and given Koepka's current status outside of the designated Signature Events on the PGA Tour, the Zurich Classic provides a perfect platform for him to compete. Koepka, who has been navigating his return to the PGA Tour landscape, has shown remarkable consistency lately, securing top-20 finishes in four of his last five appearances, including a strong performance at the Masters. For Lowry, the goal remains the same as it has always been: to compete at the highest level and secure another trophy, a feat he has not achieved on the PGA Tour since his triumph with McIlroy two years ago. The tournament at TPC Louisiana is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated events of the season, with the Lowry-Koepka pairing entering as the bookmakers favorites. However, they face stiff competition from a deep field, most notably the brotherly duo of Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick. Matt Fitzpatrick enters the tournament with significant momentum after a dramatic victory at the RBC Heritage, where he managed to overcome a heavily pro-American gallery to defeat world number one Scottie Scheffler. Fans and analysts alike are eager to see how the chemistry between the Irishman and the American powerhouse will hold up against the brothers. The two groups are scheduled to head out onto the course at 6.29pm Irish time on Thursday, marking one of the most highly anticipated pairings of the opening round. As the golfing world turns its attention to Louisiana, the focus is firmly on whether this new dynamic duo can replicate the magic that Lowry previously found in this team-based format





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