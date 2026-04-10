Shania Twain Announces Competition Winner to Open for Limerick Concert

Shania Twain reveals that the winner of The Late Late Show Opening Act competition will perform at her Thomond Park Stadium gig in Limerick, Ireland, in July, alongside a spot on the Late Late Show Country Special.

Country music superstar Shania Twain has delivered a thrilling announcement during her appearance on the Late Late Show this evening, setting the stage for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for an aspiring musician. The winner of the highly anticipated Late Late Show Opening Act competition will be granted the extraordinary chance to share the stage with Shania herself at her much-awaited performance at Thomond Park Stadium in Limerick this July.

This announcement marks a significant moment for both the emerging artist and the fans eager to witness this country music extravaganza. In a pre-recorded video message broadcast on tonight's Late Late Show, Shania Twain personally revealed the incredible prize awaiting the competition's champion. The message conveyed her excitement about returning to Ireland to headline the concert. The essence of her words highlighted her pleasure at providing the winning act with an opening slot. Presenter Patrick Kielty expressed immense excitement regarding Shania's gracious offer, emphasizing her legendary status in the country music genre. Kielty further highlighted the significance of the event for all country music enthusiasts. He also noted that for the winner, performing on stage before the concert would be an unforgettable experience. This opportunity marks a real dream come true for the aspiring musician. The prize package extends beyond the opening act role. The competition winner will also secure a coveted spot on the annual Late Late Show Country Special, scheduled to air later this year. This offers another platform for the winner's talent to shine. \Starting from next week, five exceptional acts, whose identities will be revealed from Monday, will fiercely compete to become the inaugural winner of The Late Late Show Opening Act. The competition will culminate in a grand finale on Friday, April 17th, broadcast on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player. The finalists will have the chance to perform their chosen country song in front of a live studio audience. They will also perform in front of a panel of star-studded judges, including the renowned Una Healy. The ultimate victor will be selected through a multifaceted voting process, which includes votes from media and industry juries, and also public input. This ensures that the chosen artist has the full support of both the industry and the public. The anticipation is palpable as the countdown begins for the selection of the finalists. The five acts will be unveiled starting Monday, April 13th, through Today with David McCullagh on RTÉ Radio 1, and on RTÉ's social media platforms. The reveal will be eagerly awaited by country music fans across Ireland and beyond. The opportunity to play in front of Shania Twain and potentially win the Late Late Show Country Special is a huge career stepping stone.\Shania Twain's headline performance at Thomond Park Stadium in Limerick on July 7th, 2026, promises to be a remarkable event in the Irish entertainment calendar. The concert marks a significant return for the iconic artist. For the winner of The Late Late Show Opening Act, the gig represents an opportunity of a lifetime. This event will not only provide them with invaluable experience but also the chance to showcase their talent to a massive audience. The fusion of Shania Twain's unparalleled stardom and the discovery of fresh talent creates a captivating narrative that perfectly reflects the essence of the country music scene. The competition has the potential to kickstart a promising career for the winning act. The event will likely be a landmark event for the winner. The collaboration is poised to offer a compelling story, while also serving as a celebration of music. This collaboration not only offers a platform for rising stars but also connects them to a musical legend. The competition underscores the power of music and how it can bring together established icons and aspiring performers. This event symbolizes the spirit of support in the music industry. The entire event will be a celebration of talent and dedication and promises to be an event not to be missed





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