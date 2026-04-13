Shania Twain to Headline Limerick Show with Irish Act Opening

Country music icon Shania Twain is set to perform a headline show in Limerick, Ireland, this summer. The Late Late Show is hosting a competition for five Irish acts to open for Twain at Thomond Park Stadium on July 7th. The winner will also appear on the annual Late Late Show Country Special.

Shania Twain , the iconic GRAMMY Award-winning artist, is bringing her electrifying performance to Ireland for a single, highly anticipated show in Limerick this summer. The stage is set at Thomond Park Stadium for what promises to be an unforgettable evening on July 7th.

Adding to the excitement, a unique opportunity awaits five talented Irish acts as they vie for the chance of a lifetime: opening for Shania Twain herself. This competition, 'The Late Late Show Opening Act,' will showcase the best of Irish country music, culminating in a performance that will propel the winner into the spotlight on an international stage.

The winner will not only share the stage with a global music icon but also secure a coveted spot on the annual Late Late Show Country Special later this year, further solidifying their place in the music scene. The atmosphere is charged with anticipation as country music enthusiasts and aspiring artists alike eagerly await the unveiling of the finalists.

The decision is not solely reliant on the expert opinions of music industry professionals, media, or even the star-studded panel of judges; the audience will also have a pivotal role in deciding the winner, who will realize their dreams on a global stage. The competition for the opening act is a significant event for both Shania Twain and the lucky Irish act chosen to open the show.

In a special video message broadcast on The Late Late Show, Shania Twain expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “I’ll be back performing my headline show in Ireland this summer. I’m so excited to announce that the winner of The Late Late Show Opening Act will be my opening act for my only Irish date in Limerick on July 7th.” This declaration underscores the importance of the competition and the incredible platform it offers.

The presenter of The Late Late Show, Patrick Kielty, echoed this sentiment, highlighting Shania Twain's iconic status in the country music genre and the extraordinary chance for the winning artist. Kielty remarked, “Shania Twain is a true country icon and we’re so excited she’s agreed to give our winner the chance to be her opening act in Thomond Park. For any country fan, Shania’s gig this summer will be an absolute highlight and for our winner to walk out on stage and perform will be a proper pinch me moment.” This arrangement emphasizes the special connection between the international music star and her Irish fans.

The winner will experience a dream come true, playing in front of a substantial audience and sharing the stage with a renowned artist. The selection process for 'The Late Late Show Opening Act' is structured to be both engaging and fair, ensuring that the most deserving artist is given this incredible opportunity.

Five finalists, who are set to be announced from Monday, will compete on Friday, April 17th, on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player. The finalists will perform their chosen country songs in front of a live studio audience. They will also perform for a panel of judges, including the talented Una Healy and other prominent figures from the music industry.

The winner will be determined by a comprehensive voting system, combining the decisions of media and industry juries with the public vote. This structure provides a balanced approach, allowing for professional opinions alongside the preferences of the Irish public. The finalists will be revealed on 'Today with David McCullagh' on RTÉ Radio 1 and also across RTÉ's social media platforms, starting Monday, April 13th, building anticipation for the competition's final showdown.

The event promises to be a celebration of Irish country music, and it will be an opportunity for new talent to break through. The lucky winner will receive invaluable exposure, which can significantly enhance their music careers.





VIP Magazine / 🏆 24. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shania Twain Ireland Limerick Music Country Music The Late Late Show Opening Act Thomond Park Una Healy Competition

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Political Analyst: Trump's Iran Comments Show Bullying TendenciesUCD's Clinton Institute analyst Scott Lucas says Trump's Iran comments reveal bullying behavior and analyzes the potential use of the 25th Amendment, as well as comments on Melania Trump's statements.

Read more »

Laois Dominate Offaly in Tullamore VictoryLaois delivered a strong performance in Tullamore, securing a decisive win against Offaly. They maintained control throughout the game, with early goals setting the tone for their victory. Despite Offaly's attempts to narrow the gap, Laois's consistent scoring and a key goal in the second half ensured their dominance. Offaly's goalkeeper made impressive saves, but Laois ultimately sealed the win with late points.

Read more »

Late goals from Quirke and O'Regan help Cork to Division 1 titleRebels win league title for the first time since 2019.

Read more »

Norah Casey Opens Up About Late Husband Richard's Cancer Battle and Enduring LoveNorah Casey reflects on her late husband Richard's cancer journey, fifteen years after his passing. She shares intimate details of his diagnosis, treatment, and the impact it had on their lives. She also discusses her unique coping mechanisms and the enduring love they shared.

Read more »

Cork blow Limerick away but show signs of running out of steamThe latest sports news from The42.ie in 60 seconds

Read more »

Armagh Edge Past Tyrone in Ulster Championship ThrillerArmagh overcame Tyrone in a tightly contested Ulster championship match, securing a quarter-final spot against Fermanagh after a dramatic encounter that went to extra time. Despite Darragh McMullen's late dismissal, Armagh's Conor Turbitt scored a crucial late point, and they survived a missed free from Tyrone's Niall Morgan to win by a single point.

Read more »