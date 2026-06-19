Shannon Airport's Legacy Continues as Son Follows Father's Footsteps

Michael Fitzgerald's son Jason is set to join the airport's Search Unit after completing his training, continuing a family legacy that spans over five decades.

At Shannon Airport , a son is stepping into his father's shoes, continuing a legacy that stretches back more than half a century. Jason will go on to take up his role at the same airport where his father first started work as a young man in 1971, beginning a career that would see him become one of Shannon's longest-serving employees.

It's a moment that brings the Fitzgerald family story full circle and makes this Father's Day one to remember. Over five decades, Michael Fitzgerald was a familiar face at the airport, working across a range of roles, including in security. His son is preparing to follow in his footsteps, a moment of pride for both men. As he completes his training, Jason says the timing makes it even more special.

He shared: My father worked at Shannon Airport for over 50 years, so to have the chance to follow in his footsteps means a lot to me. It feels like a real passing of the baton, especially this weekend. He always speaks about how much he loved working here - the people, the atmosphere, the pride in the job - and that stayed with me. Now I get to start my own journey and hopefully make him proud.

Jason is joined in his training by four fellow recruits from Limerick, Clare and Galway, who will further strengthen the team for the busy summer season following the graduation of 13 new ASU officers earlier this year. The latest group brings a diverse mix of experience and includes individuals with backgrounds in aviation security, retail and warehousing, as well as university students.

The new ASU trainees will shortly complete an intensive four-week programme, covering advanced screening systems, cabin baggage search techniques, manual handling and sunflower hidden disability awareness, among other areas. Speaking today, Pat O'Brien, Chief Officer of Shannon Airport Police, Fire Service and Security, highlighted the importance of the ASU team at the airport saying: Our ASU officers play a vital role at Shannon, not only in maintaining the highest security standards but also in shaping the passenger experience.

They are often the first people passengers meet, and they contribute hugely to the smooth operation of the airport





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