Sharon Osbourne Dropped by Homelessness Charity After Endorsing Tommy Robinson Rally

Homelessness charity Centrepoint has severed ties with Sharon Osbourne following her public support for a 'Unite The Kingdom' rally organised by right-wing activist Tommy Robinson. The charity cited Osbourne's political activity as counter to its values.

Homelessness charity Centrepoint has announced it will no longer collaborate with television personality Sharon Osbourne following her public endorsement of a rally organised by right-wing activist Tommy Robinson .

Osbourne, known for her role on The X Factor, expressed her intention to attend the 'Unite The Kingdom' march, scheduled for next month, by commenting See you at the march beneath a promotional post on her Instagram account. The rally, led by Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, aims to protest against what he describes as migration, mass immigration, and government oppression.

This marks a significant shift in Osbourne's relationship with Centrepoint, as she had previously supported the charity through its Omaze fundraising initiative, offering the public a chance to win a luxury property. A spokesperson for Centrepoint clarified that while Osbourne had supported a specific campaign and was referred to as an ambassador in that context, she was not an official ambassador for the organisation.

The charity stated that political activity of this nature contradicts their core values and their commitment to supporting young people from all backgrounds, irrespective of religion or ethnicity. They emphasised the importance of fostering a society where young people can live without fear and access opportunities for education, work, and a life free from homelessness.

The 'Unite The Kingdom' rally is set to take place in London on May 16. Previous demonstrations led by Robinson have drawn substantial crowds, with a September event attracting between 110,000 and 150,000 attendees.

Osbourne's recent public engagements, including her association with anti-immigrant campaigns, have generated considerable controversy. Tommy Robinson has a documented history of legal issues and convictions. These include convictions for assaulting an off-duty police officer in 2005, further assault in 2011, leading a brawl involving football fans in 2010, and using a false passport to attempt entry into America.

He has also faced prison sentences for mortgage misrepresentation and contempt of court. In 2021, a stalking protection order was issued against him following a report by journalist Lizzie Dearden and her partner. He was also released partway through an 18-month prison sentence for violating an injunction related to false allegations against a Syrian refugee.

The decision by Centrepoint underscores the potential reputational risks associated with aligning with individuals involved in contentious political movements, particularly when those movements advocate for policies that could be perceived as exclusionary or discriminatory, thereby conflicting with the charitable mission of supporting vulnerable populations.





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