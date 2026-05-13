Sharon Stone Shares Devastating News of Brother Mike's Passing

Sharon Stone has shared the devastating news of her brother Mike's passing, following an extended illness. She has previously mourned the deaths of her mother, brother, and baby nephew, who was just 11 months old when he died from organ failure.

Sharon Stone has shared the devastating news of her brother Mike's passing. The actress has endured profound loss in recent years, having previously mourned the deaths of her mother, brother, and baby nephew, who was just 11 months old when he died from organ failure .

Taking to social media, she wrote: 'Mike Stone, My oldest brother, Has passed away. Following an extended illness. We wish him peace,' before signing off: 'Sharon, Roan, Laird and Quinn.

' Mike followed in Sharon's footsteps, carving out his own acting career with roles in films such as Malevolence and Eraser. He also featured as a counsellor in the 1995 western The Quick And The Dead, sharing the screen with Sharon, Russell Crowe and Leonardo DiCaprio. Messages of sympathy have flooded in, with DJ and record producer D-Nice writing: 'Sending you love. My deepest condolences to your family.

' Kathy Ireland offered comfort, saying: 'Sharon, I'm so sorry. You and your family are close in my prayers.

'The Lord is near to the brokenhearted And saves those who are crushed in spirit. ' Psalms‬ ‭34‬:‭18‬. ' Artist Chris Levine simply commented: 'So sorry Sharon,' accompanied by a broken heart emoji. Just over a year ago, Sharon's mother Dorothy passed away aged 91 after suffering multiple strokes.

Sharon had looked after Dorothy at her Beverly Hills home in the months leading up to her death, reports the Mirror . Following her mother's passing, Sharon disclosed Dorothy's final words to her: 'You talk too much, you make me want to commit suicide' and while people in the room laughed, it was a 'hard one to go out on.

' But while Sharon and Dorothy shared a complicated relationship, the iconic actress has consistently credited her mother with instilling in her the ability to 'stand on her own two feet. ' This year has also seen three years pass since Sharon's brother, Patrick, tragically died at the age of 57 in February 2023, following a battle with heart disease. He passed away in Pennsylvania on Super Bowl Sunday after experiencing a heart attack.

Through tears in a video message, Sharon broke the devastating news, sharing: 'Hello everybody, this message is to confirm that, yes, we did lose my brother, Patrick Joseph Stone, to a heart attack yesterday.

'Yes, he is the man who was the father to River who we lost last year at 11 months old. He is survived by his wife Tasha and his son Hunter and his daughter Cailee.

' She continued by expressing gratitude to supporters while navigating 'immeasurable grief'. Patrick's passing came just over a year following the tragic loss of his 11-month-old son, River, who died from organ failure in 2021. Sharon shared at the time: 'River William Stone. Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021,' accompanied by footage of her late nephew.

Prior to his death, the Basic Instinct actress, who served as River's godmother, posted alongside a photograph: 'My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib with total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle,' she pleaded - however, tragically, the little one didn't pull through. Want to see more of the stories you love from RSVP ?

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RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sharon Stone Brother Mike Passing Following An Extended Illness Acting Career Films Such As Malevolence And Eraser Counsellor In The 1995 Western The Quick And T Sharing The Screen With Sharon Russell Crowe And Leonardo Dicaprio Messages Of Sympathy DJ And Record Producer D-Nice Kathy Ireland Chris Levine River Stone Patrick Joseph Stone Heart Disease Heart Attack Organ Failure Multiple Strokes Stand On Her Own Two Feet

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