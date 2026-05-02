Shaun Murphy Reaches World Snooker Championship Final After Thrilling Victory Over John Higgins

Shaun Murphy defeated John Higgins 17-15 in a captivating World Snooker Championship semi-final at the Crucible, securing his fifth appearance in the final. A missed black by Higgins proved crucial as Murphy rallied to win the last four frames.

Shaun Murphy has secured his place in the World Snooker Championship final for the fifth time in his career, overcoming a resilient John Higgins in a thrilling 17-15 victory at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield .

The match was a captivating display of skill and determination from both players, characterized by multiple lead changes and dramatic shifts in momentum. Murphy, aged 43, twice battled back from being two frames behind in the final session, demonstrating remarkable composure and scoring prowess under immense pressure. The pivotal moment arrived when Higgins, a four-time world champion, unexpectedly missed a crucial black ball while on a break of 50, handing Murphy a golden opportunity to seize control of the match.

The final session began with Murphy trailing 13-11, but he immediately ignited his comeback with two consecutive total clearances, leveling the score and signaling his intent. Higgins responded with two frames of his own, regaining a two-frame advantage and seemingly regaining the upper hand.

However, Murphy refused to yield, producing his fourth century break of the match to spark another surge. As Higgins began to show signs of fatigue and uncharacteristic errors, Murphy capitalized ruthlessly, winning the final four frames in a row to clinch the victory. This impressive run showcased Murphy’s ability to elevate his game when it mattered most, demonstrating the mental fortitude required to succeed at the highest level of the sport.

The match was a testament to the enduring quality of both players, with Higgins, at 50 years old, proving that age is no barrier to competitive excellence. Following the match, both players expressed mutual respect and admiration. Murphy acknowledged the challenge posed by Higgins, praising his opponent’s skill and resilience, stating that he would be immensely proud to maintain even half of Higgins’s level of performance when he reaches a similar age.

Higgins, while disappointed with the result, graciously conceded that Murphy was the better player on the day, describing his opponent’s ball-striking as ‘incredible’ and comparing it to a divine touch. He also acknowledged that his own performance had dipped slightly towards the end of the match, attributing it to the physical demands of the competition.

Murphy’s victory sets the stage for a highly anticipated final, where he will aim to secure his second World Championship title, having previously triumphed in 2005. The win is a significant achievement for Murphy, reaffirming his status as one of the leading players in the world of snooker and providing him with a platform to compete for the sport’s most prestigious trophy. The match will be remembered as a classic encounter, filled with drama, tension, and exceptional snooker





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