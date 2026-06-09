Shauna Carrick on Her Musical SAOIRSE, Influences, and the Irish Arts Scene

Dublin performer Shauna Carrick discusses her new musical SAOIRSE at the Galway International Arts Festival, her early creative inspirations from Taylor Swift to Dolly Parton, the importance of supportive spaces in schools, and the challenges and excitement of making art in Ireland today.

Shauna Carrick is a performer from Dublin whose work is largely focused on musical theatre . Her new musical SAOIRSE will be staged at the Taibhdhearc in Galway from July 10 to 25 as part of the Galway International Arts Festival .

Carrick shares her artistic journey, influences ranging from Taylor Swift and John Green to Dolly Parton, and her early passion for directing plays for her sisters and cousins. She reflects on the supportive school librarian who created safe spaces for students like her, fostering clubs and community. Growing up, her home was filled with music and art; her father sang her to sleep and they did creative projects together.

She wrote songs from a very young age and learned guitar at fifteen to emulate Taylor Swift. Carrick discusses the power of movement and focus in maintaining creative ideas and the challenge of digital distraction. She describes being transported by a Gloaming concert and the magic of live performance. She muses about creating a piece for film or orchestra in the future while continuing to write more musicals.

She praises local venues like the Mill Theatre in Dún Laoghaire for providing opportunities, and expresses honor at working with the Taibhdhearc, where her grandfather once acted as a young man. Carrick highlights the current exciting Irish arts scene where creators produce remarkable work without funding, noting that the barrier is not lack of talent but lack of money and opportunities. Artists today must be writers, directors, social media managers, accountants all at once





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Shauna Carrick Musical Theatre SAOIRSE Galway International Arts Festival Irish Arts Taylor Swift Dolly Parton The Gloaming Taibhdhearc Mill Theatre Creative Process Artist Interview

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