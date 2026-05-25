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Shelbourne Hotel Renovation: A New Era for Dublin's St. Stephen’s Green Hotel

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Shelbourne Hotel Renovation: A New Era for Dublin's St. Stephen’s Green Hotel
Shelbourne HotelRenovationDublin
📆25/05/2026 05:20:00
📰IrishTimes
30 sec. here / 6 min. at publisher
📊News: 29% · Publisher: 98%

The Shelbourne Hotel is currently undergoing a major renovation, with 80 bedrooms being gutted and modernized, while other facilities such as the spa, swimming pool and Saddle Room restaurant are also being renovated The hotel’s general manager JP Kavanagh explains how the human touch will continue to inform how staff deliver customer service The renovations will have a major impact on both staff and guests, with improvements to the hotel’s facilities and service The hotel will continue to operate while the work is ongoing, but guests will see most of the changes in the coming months

The Shelbourne Hotel is undergoing a major renovation, with 80 bedrooms being gutted and modernized, while other facilities such as the spa, swimming pool and Saddle Room restaurant are also being renovated The hotel’s general manager JP Kavanagh explains how the human touch will continue to inform how staff deliver customer service The renovations will have a major impact on both staff and guests, with improvements to the hotel’s facilities and service The hotel will continue to operate while the work is ongoing, but guests will see most of the changes in the coming month.

The Shelbourne Hotel is undergoing a major renovation, with 80 bedrooms being gutted and modernized, while other facilities such as the spa, swimming pool and Saddle Room restaurant are also being renovated The hotel’s general manager JP Kavanagh explains how the human touch will continue to inform how staff deliver customer service The renovations will have a major impact on both staff and guests, with improvements to the hotel’s facilities and service The hotel will continue to operate while the work is ongoing, but guests will see most of the changes in the coming month

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IrishTimes /  🏆 3. in İE

Shelbourne Hotel Renovation Dublin Luxury Hotel

 

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