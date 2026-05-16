Shelbourne's manhandling and referee's blunders harm St Pat's in 1-0 defeat

Shelbourne's ability to use set pieces effectively and manhandling St Pat's players earning Shelbourne's players' manhandling have cost St Pat's coach Stephen Kenny and the defeat. Shelbourne's ability to use set pieces effectively and manhandling St Pat's players earning Shelbourne's players' manhandling have cost St Pat's coach Stephen Kenny and the defeat.

Stephen Kenny accepted that St Patrick's Athletic lacked the quality required against Shelbourne , feeling his side was half a yard off the pace. The Saints boss acknowledged the quality of Daniel Kelly's winning goal but was frustrated by the 'crazy' circumstances that led to Sean Hoare's red card .

Kenny highlighted Shelbourne players crossing the line with manhandling from set pieces and described JJ Lunney as a repeat offender. However, he was left amazed by the referee's handling of the situation when referee Rob Hennessy gave Hoare a second yellow card for attempting to wrestle free in the box at a corner. The sending off will now see Hoare suspended for the trip to Derry City.

In his assessment, Kenny stated that Shelbourne had conceded a lot of goals from set pieces and had taken a different approach, manhandling players in the box. He concluded that the Shelbourne players' actions were not acceptable and called the referee's handling of the situation a 'nonsense'





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Shelbourne Stephen Kenny Set Pieces Red Card Referee's Handling

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