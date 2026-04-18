Sheva's Goal Secures Vital Win for Ireland Over Poland, Boosting World Cup Hopes

Marissa Sheva's solitary goal propelled the Republic of Ireland to a 1-0 victory against Poland at Aviva Stadium. The win significantly advances Ireland's World Cup qualification aspirations, secures third place in their group, and guarantees a favorable play-off seeding while avoiding Nations League relegation. However, the team will be without key midfielders Denise O’Sullivan and Emily Murphy for their next match due to yellow card suspensions.

The Republic of Ireland women's national football team has secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Poland at Aviva Stadium , marking their second consecutive win against the same opponent. This triumph significantly bolsters their qualification hopes for the World Cup and effectively guarantees them third place in their group. Achieving this position is vital as it ensures a favorable seeding for the upcoming playoff matches and prevents relegation from their current Nations League status.

The decisive goal came from Marissa Sheva in the 42nd minute, her fifth for her country in her 24th appearance. Despite the positive result, Carla Ward's squad will have to contend with the suspension of two key players, Denise O’Sullivan, Player of the Match, and Emily Murphy, both of whom received their second yellow cards of the campaign. This means they will miss the crucial penultimate fixture against France, scheduled to be played at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Nevertheless, Ireland can take considerable satisfaction from a professional performance, culminating in their first clean sheet of the current campaign. The focus now shifts to the upcoming encounters with France and the Netherlands, with the result of the match between these two powerhouses expected to provide a clearer picture of Group A2's standings. Ireland's previous encounters with France and the Netherlands in the opening window saw narrow defeats, setting the stage for a challenging but potentially rewarding June fixture list.

Coach Carla Ward opted for minimal changes from the squad that secured a 3-2 victory in Gdansk earlier in the week, with Kyra Carusa returning from illness to lead the line in their established 5-3-2 formation, replacing Abbie Larkin. Poland's manager, Nina Patalon, made two adjustments to her lineup, bringing Nadia Krezyman back into the attack following her suspension and opting for Wiktoria Zieniewicz in defense, with Aleksandra Zaremba and Natalia Padilla making way.

It was Krezyman who registered the match's first attempt in the fourth minute, but Courtney Brosnan made a comfortable save. Ireland began with intent, dominating possession in the initial stages, but Poland demonstrated a more proactive approach compared to their previous outing. The game began to open up around the ten-minute mark. Ewa Pajor, the prolific striker, narrowly missed the target after a skillful build-up from Krezyman on the left flank.

Shortly after, Emily Murphy struck the crossbar from a pull-back by Denise O’Sullivan, with Sheva unable to convert the rebound. Ireland had been probing the Polish defense, with Katie McCabe frequently seeking out O’Sullivan with crosses into the box. O’Sullivan couldn't quite get a clean touch on the first delivery, the second was overhit, and her subsequent attempt to create an opportunity for Murphy proved unsuccessful.

McCabe's deliveries continued to pose a threat as the physical nature of the match intensified, with robust challenges being exchanged by both teams. A booking was anticipated, and Denise O’Sullivan was cautioned for a collision with Krezyman. This second yellow card means she will miss the upcoming match against the Netherlands at her home ground, Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

The game became somewhat disjointed and stop-start, yet Ireland maintained control, with Poland limited to speculative counter-attacks. Ewelina Kamczyk's long-range effort was easily gathered by Brosnan, while Megan Connolly fired over at the opposite end. Just as the first half appeared to be heading towards a goalless conclusion, Sheva broke the deadlock.

While her goal in the previous match was a spectacular long-range effort, this was a more opportunistic finish. Ireland launched a swift counter-attack, involving Carusa, Murphy, Connolly, and Mannion. Kinga Szemik, the Polish goalkeeper, parried Carusa's cross, inadvertently setting up Sheva who bundled the ball home from close range at the back post while falling. The Sunderland midfielder erupted in celebration, embraced by Murphy, while coach Carla Ward enthusiastically celebrated on the touchline.

At halftime, Poland's coach made a substitution, but Ireland's team continued with a similar approach in the second half. As Poland sought an equalizer, Brosnan remained resolute in goal, and further opportunities arose for Ireland. Megan Connolly's driven shot was pushed away by Szemik, and Denise O’Sullivan was incredibly unlucky not to score a spectacular goal, hitting the crossbar from a half-volley.

The experienced midfielder showcased her exceptional skill by evading two Polish defenders before unleashing her shot. Caitlin Hayes also came close with a header from a corner but couldn't find the target. Ireland breathed a collective sigh of relief in the 67th minute when it appeared that substitute Weronika Zawistowska had been fouled in the penalty area by Mannion. However, the referee immediately waved play on, with no VAR in operation to review the incident.





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