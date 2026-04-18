Sheva's Strike Seals Crucial World Cup Qualifying Win for Ireland Over Poland

Marissa Sheva's first-half goal propelled Ireland to a vital 1-0 victory against Poland, extending their lead in the World Cup qualification standings and highlighting strong individual performances across the team.

Ireland's national women's football team, the Girls in Green, have secured vital back-to-back victories against Poland, significantly enhancing their prospects for qualifying for the upcoming World Cup. The crucial winning goal was netted by Marissa Sheva in the first half, a strike that not only secured three significant points for Carla Ward 's squad but also established a commanding five-point advantage over their Polish counterparts.

The performance at the Aviva Stadium was characterized by numerous standout individual contributions, and a detailed assessment of each player's performance follows. Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan delivered a thoroughly professional display, making a series of routine saves in the early stages and later dealing with further opportunities effectively, showcasing the consistent quality expected of her position. Despite sustaining a knock in the second half, she bravely continued playing. Her strong command of the defense, particularly in her aerial duels against Poland's star striker Ewa Pajor, was instrumental in keeping the Polish attack largely contained. While she had a prime opportunity to score from a second-half corner, her overall defensive contribution was solid, complemented by accurate distribution and a calm demeanor under pressure. Defensively, Niamh Fahey demonstrated resilience. She momentarily lost track of Krezyman, leading to an early chance for Pajor, but quickly recovered to make a crucial tackle inside the Irish penalty area, thwarting the Polish forward's progress. Harriet Scott also provided a significant attacking threat, playing a key role in the build-up to Ireland's solitary goal. She faced considerable attention from the Polish defense early in the match, but managed to find her rhythm, delivering a precise cross that led to Emily Murphy hitting the crossbar. Scott herself later struck the woodwork with a spectacular solo effort, though a yellow card received during the game will see her miss the upcoming match against the Netherlands in her hometown of Cork on June 4. Midfielder Lily Agg showcased excellent vision, providing a first-time pass to Aoife Mannion, who was in space, setting up Sheva's decisive goal. Agg also tested the Polish goalkeeper with a shot early in the second half, displaying a powerful presence in the midfield throughout the contest. Denise O'Sullivan delivered another tenacious performance, capping it off with the crucial goal, her fifth for the Republic of Ireland. O'Sullivan's influence is growing with each match, solidifying her position as a key player for the team. She was a constant presence across the pitch, frequently operating on the left flank and offering support to Katie McCabe. O'Sullivan worked her way into the game effectively, providing several good deliveries into the box. Megan Campbell had a relatively quieter afternoon in terms of attacking output but was a strong defensive presence. She battled resolutely throughout the match, contributing to the build-up play that saw Emily Murphy strike the crossbar. Katie McCabe, a veteran leader, demonstrated her experience by dropping into space to provide Aoife Mannion with an easy pass into the box, directly assisting Marissa Sheva's opener. McCabe was later substituted after sustaining a knock to the head. Emily Murphy managed to hit the crossbar with a stretched effort and displayed excellent hold-up play throughout the match, effectively bringing her teammates into the game. She was involved in the build-up to Sheva's goal but also received a booking that rules her out of the Netherlands fixture. Chloe Mustaki provided a tireless display in her contributions. Abbie Larkin came on as a substitute for Carusa in the 72nd minute. To stay updated on all the latest sports news, sign up for our sports newsletter, which delivers top stories and major headlines from Ireland and beyond directly to your inbox





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Ireland Women's Football World Cup Qualifiers Marissa Sheva Carla Ward Player Ratings

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