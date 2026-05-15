Shifting the spotlight from the pitch: Keith Andrews, Shaun Wright-Philips and more

This article delved into the stories of Brentford manager Keith Andrews, ex-Manchester City and England international Shaun Wright-Phillips, and their impact on the Premier League, highlighting their individual achievements and contributions to the teams.

Keith Andrews, Manager of Brentford , acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between Brentford and West Ham United at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford .

Ex-Manchester City and England international Shaun Wright-Philips has his say on just who he thinks makes the top ten this season ahead of the World Cup. So just who is holding the coveted number one spot as best manager of the year in the Premier League? None other than our very own. The Dubliner played for Wolverhampton, Hull City and Bolton Wanderers in his youth, while also garnering a few caps for Ireland, including three international goals.

He took a managerial role in Milton Keyes Dons as assistant manager in 2015 following his retirement. He shuffled around as backroom staff across different teams, even pulling a stint in the Irish national team alongside Stephen Kenny. He was the set piece coach at Brentford before Thomas Frank stepped away, and then coming in and filling his shoes.

He's been nominated for Barclays Manager of the Season in his debut season as the Bee's sit at eight in the Premier League





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Brentford Premier League Goals Achievements Shaun Wright-Phillips Thomas Frank

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