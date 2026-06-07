Shooting Near England's World Cup Base Injures Nine in Kansas City

A shooting occurred near England's World Cup training base in Kansas City, injuring nine adults with non-life threatening injuries. The England football team was not at the hotel at the time, as they were preparing for a friendly match in Florida. Police are searching for suspects with no one in custody.

The England national football team was not present at their designated World Cup base hotel in Kansas City when a shooting incident occurred nearby in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The team had been staying elsewhere in Florida as they prepared for their final warm-up friendly against New Zealand. According to police reports, the shooting took place around 4 a.m. local time on Troost Avenue, approximately five miles from the training facility that manager Thomas Tuchel's squad will use during the upcoming tournament. Officers responded after multiple calls about gunfire and found a large crowd dispersing from the scene.

Initially, three adult female victims were reported injured and transported to area hospitals. Later updates indicated that a total of nine adults sought medical treatment at various local hospitals, all with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made, and police continue to patrol the area as they search for suspects. England is scheduled to move into the Kansas City base after completing their warm-up match against Costa Rica in Orlando on Wednesday.

The incident has raised concerns about security for the team ahead of the World Cup, though the team itself was not in the vicinity at the time. Authorities are investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting, which appears unrelated to the team's presence but has drawn significant media attention due to the high-profile nature of the tournament participants





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England Football World Cup Kansas City Shooting Thomas Tuchel Training Base Non-Life Threatening Injuries Police Investigation Friendly Match Security Concerns

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