Shorla Oncology: Building a Global Pharma Company from Clonmel

Shorla Oncology, founded by Sharon Cunningham and Orlaith Ryan in Clonmel, has rapidly grown into a global pharmaceutical company, securing FDA approvals and raising significant capital. This success is based on their focus on patient-friendly treatments and strategic planning in the oncology space.

Shorla Oncology, founded by Sharon Cunningham and Orlaith Ryan in 2018, has rapidly emerged as a leading player in the pharmaceutical industry. The company, headquartered in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, with a secondary office in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has achieved remarkable success in a short period. Shorla's core mission is to address unmet needs in oncology treatments, a commitment that has driven its innovative approach to drug development and its impressive growth trajectory.

The founders, veterans of Aerogen, leveraged their prior experience to establish a global pharmaceutical company, with the goal of improving patient outcomes. To date, Shorla Oncology has raised $45 million (€39 million), and has already received FDA approval for four products. The company currently employs 50 staff across its two locations. This rapid expansion reflects Shorla's ability to navigate the complexities of the pharmaceutical industry, which is particularly impressive given the long lead times typically associated with drug approval processes. Cunningham and Ryan's emphasis on patient-centricity, focusing on formulations that improve patient experience, has been central to Shorla's success. One of the products is a liquid formulation making it easier to take for patients. The company's commitment to providing reliable supply of these medications further reinforces its dedication to patient care. The founders, who were named overall 2024 EY Entrepreneurs Of The Year, exemplify successful leadership and innovation within the healthcare sector.\The journey of Shorla Oncology has not been without its challenges. Cunningham identifies the three key hurdles as regulatory hurdles, access to capital, and talent acquisition. The company has successfully overcome these challenges. Navigating the regulatory landscape of the pharmaceutical industry is complex, but Shorla has managed to secure FDA approvals for its products. Securing capital is also an ongoing challenge in the capital-intensive pharmaceutical industry, but Shorla has attracted significant investment. Finally, acquiring and retaining top talent, particularly in the competitive US market, has been a key focus. The company's ability to attract the right people and effectively execute its strategy is critical to its success. A significant factor in Shorla's global ambition, from its Clonmel base, was the support it received from local and national organizations like the Local Enterprise Office and Enterprise Ireland. These organizations provided access to acceleration centers and facilitated easy travel. The location, Clonmel, proved to be an excellent launching pad, with access to technical talent in the southeast region. The establishment of the US office in 2021 was a strategic move to support the company's aggressive yet sustainable growth. The strong reputation that Ireland has within the pharma sector also played a major role in fostering relationships with the FDA, with the cluster of pharmaceutical companies in Ireland helping establish a track record. \The founders' self-awareness also played a significant role in Shorla's success. Recognizing the differences between working in a large organization and leading their own company, Cunningham and Ryan understood the importance of bringing in expertise to compensate for areas where they lacked experience. They also understood the importance of launch preparedness. The duo's foresight led them to prepare for product launches long before FDA approval. This included securing state licenses and contracts, ensuring that the company was ready to introduce its products to the market as soon as possible. Their launch mindset, coupled with meticulous planning, has been a crucial factor in their ability to efficiently bring products to market. The strategic approach to foster relationships with the FDA early on in the development process demonstrates a clear understanding of the regulatory landscape. Shorla Oncology's achievements serve as a powerful example of how vision, strategic planning, and an unwavering commitment to patient care can result in extraordinary success, even when starting from a relatively small base





