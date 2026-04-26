Shots Fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner; President Trump Evacuated

Multiple shots were fired at the Washington Hilton Hotel during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, prompting the immediate evacuation of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. A suspect is in custody, and an investigation is underway.

A chaotic scene unfolded at the Washington Hilton Hotel on Saturday evening as multiple shots were fired during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, attended by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Law enforcement swiftly evacuated the President and First Lady from the event after at least six shots rang out in the hotel lobby, distinct from the ballroom where the dinner was underway. A single gunman was quickly apprehended by the Secret Service. The incident triggered a wave of panic and a sense of unease among the assembled political and media figures.

President Trump, addressing the nation from the James Brady press room still clad in his tuxedo, described the event as 'very unexpected' but praised the rapid response of the Secret Service and law enforcement. He noted the unusual unity displayed in the room following the incident, highlighting that the dinner, intended to foster dialogue between both parties and the press, achieved a form of unity in the face of adversity.

Trump also referenced past attempts on his life, including an incident in Butler and a thwarted attempt while golfing in Florida, framing the current event within a pattern of attacks against the Republic. The President recounted initially mistaking the sound of the gunfire for a dropped tray, emphasizing the swift action taken by security personnel to neutralize the threat.

The surreality of the situation was underscored by the presence of Erika Kirk, the widow of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who was previously a victim of a shooting at a Turning Point USA event. The incident has already drawn attention from conspiracy theorists, echoing similar scrutiny surrounding previous events in Butler and Utah.

The White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, already a complex event given the often-strained relationship between the Trump administration and the press, was transformed into a scene of heightened security and national concern. The event, which was to feature Trump's address, or 'roast,' became a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by public figures and the ongoing challenges to security in the United States.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to determine the motive behind the shooting and to ensure the safety of all those involved





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Donald Trump White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Secret Service Security Breach

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