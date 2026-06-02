Side Hustles for Supplementary Income: From Vinted to Dog Walking and Influencing

Explore popular side hustles to combat cost-of-living pressures, including selling on Vinted, dog walking, and social media influencing, with insights on tax implications and earnings potential.

Facing rising living costs and potential interest rate hikes, many households are feeling the pinch and seeking ways to earn extra income. The concept of a side hustle has become increasingly popular as people look to supplement their earnings.

From starting a business on the side to selling unwanted items or accommodating foreign students, individuals are exploring various opportunities to boost their finances. Deirdre O'Keeffe, managing director of bookkeeping and tax advisory firm Burdy, notes a significant increase in people seeking advice on side ventures. She categorizes side-hustlers into three groups: aspiring entrepreneurs aiming to grow a business, supplementers who simply want to top up their income, and opportunists who sell household items for tax-free gains.

One accessible route is selling second-hand goods on platforms like Vinted. Clutter can be turned into cash by photographing items, listing them on the app, and setting competitive prices. While the process is straightforward, achieving a worthwhile return requires effort in photography, pricing, and shipping. Vinted is free for sellers, with buyers covering shipping and platform fees.

However, earnings can be modest; one example saw ten items sold for just €33, highlighting the time versus reward balance. Success depends on having a decent wardrobe, time to manage listings, and a social media following for marketing. Importantly, such earnings are generally tax-free unless the activity constitutes a trade. Dog walking is another viable side hustle, with earnings around €10-€20 per dog per walk.

Platforms like Pawshake connect walkers with pet owners, and overnight care can fetch €35-€70 depending on location and services. This option suits those with flexible daytime availability.

Meanwhile, social media influencing has emerged as a high-profile but unpredictable income source. Top creators like Jacksepticeye earn millions, but most content creators aim for modest supplemental income, often receiving free products or trips. Tax authorities have clarified that all social media earnings, including non-cash benefits like sponsored holidays, are taxable. A small loophole exists: unsolicited goods with no promotion obligation are not taxable.

Once annual earnings exceed €5,000, individuals may need to register as self-employed, moving beyond casual supplementation





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Side Hustle Extra Income Vinted Dog Walking Social Media Influencing Tax Self-Employment Cost Of Living

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