Sigma Healthcare Ends Talks to Acquire Boots, Shares Surge; Frasers Group Makes Offer for Accent Group

Sigma Healthcare has decided not to pursue the acquisition of Boots from Sycamore Partners, citing misalignment with its strategic goals. The decision led to a rally in Sigma's shares. In a parallel move, Frasers Group launched a takeover bid for Australian footwear company Accent Group.

Sigma Healthcare , an Australian company that operates both the Chemist Warehouse retail chain and a wholesale pharmaceutical business, confirmed that it was in discussions with Sycamore Partners , the private equity firm that owns Boots , the previous week.

On Monday, Sigma announced it would not proceed with what it called a "potentially unique opportunity" to acquire Boots, stating that "the company has concluded that such an acquisition would not currently meet its strategic and capital investment objectives.

" Sigma's shares increased by 8 percent on Monday after the announcement, recovering from a decline the previous week when reports of a potential Boots deal surfaced, as some investors were concerned about a large international acquisition. Boots, which originated from a single pharmacy in 1849, has faced uncertainty since its parent company, Walgreens Boots Alliance, put it up for sale in 2022, though bids did not meet expectations.

Sycamore Partners acquired Walgreens Boots Alliance for $23.7 billion last year, and there have been speculations about a potential UK stock market listing for Boots. Sigma, which completed a nearly $6 billion merger with Chemist Warehouse last year, was seen as a likely buyer for Boots after it entered the UK market last month through a joint venture with GreenLight Healthcare, a small London-based chain.

Sigma plans to rebrand some UK stores to mirror its Australian retail model, known for low prices and crowded shelves. Adrian Lemme, a Citi analyst, suggested that Sigma gained valuable insights from exploring a Boots deal, learning how investors would react to a major acquisition and gaining more understanding of the UK market ahead of its GreenLight joint venture expansion.

In a separate development on Monday, British billionaire Mike Ashley's Frasers Group made a nil-premium offer for its Australian partner Accent Group, accusing it of mismanagement and poor performance. Frasers, which already holds nearly 23 percent of Accent Group-owner of the Platypus and Athlete's Foot shoe chains-proposed to buy the company for approximately 400 million Australian dollars (€241 million), or A$0.65 per share.

Investment bank Barrenjoey is advising Frasers, which also made a €2.7 billion offer for German fashion retailer Hugo Boss last week. Accent's shares rose 13 percent to A$0.74 after stating it would review the offer





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Sigma Healthcare Boots Sycamore Partners Acquisition Frasers Group Accent Group Walgreens Boots Alliance Chemist Warehouse UK Market Takeover Bid

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