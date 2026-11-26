Tanaiste Simon Harris acknowledges the HSE board's decision to sack CEO Anne O'Connor as a political reality, while Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill faces intensified opposition scrutiny.

Tánaiste Simon Harris has publicly acknowledged that the dismissal of Anne O'Connor from her role as HSE chief executive is now a governmental reality, despite it not being the preferred political outcome. Speaking to The Irish Times, the Fine Gael leader clarified that the Department of Health must now navigate the legal and mediation processes required to formalize the separation. This confirmation arrives as HSE chief executive Anne O'Connor's legal challenge against her employer was paused at the last minute following an invitation to mediation.

Government Navigates Legal Realities

Harris explained that while the government would have preferred a different resolution, the decision made by the HSE board has created a new factual baseline that must be respected. He stated that issues now need to work their way through legal channels or mediation agreements to resolve the situation. From the perspective of the Cabinet, the board's determination to proceed with the sacking is an accepted fact that dictates current administrative actions.

Also read Anne O'Connor Sacking Puts HSE Chairman Ciarán Devane in the Spotlight

The HSE board is scheduled to hold its regular monthly meeting on Friday, where the dismissal of O'Connor is expected to be a primary agenda item. This internal governance step is critical as the organization attempts to manage the fallout from the sudden termination of its leader after less than nine months in the post. The timing of these events has intensified scrutiny on how the decision was executed and communicated.

Carroll MacNeill Faces Mounting Pressure

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill is currently the center of an unrelenting political attack from the Opposition, prompting the government to rally support around her position. Harris told the Dáil on Thursday that he believes Carroll MacNeill is performing a bloody good job despite the controversy surrounding her department. The government sought to create distance between the Minister and the operational decisions of the HSE, suggesting that the board acted independently.

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However, the official narrative that the dismissal had no political input is being challenged by coalition insiders who privately doubt the credibility of that version of events. The Department of Health confirmed on Thursday night that Carroll MacNeill was informed of a request from the HSE in mid-October for departmental input into the performance review process. This revelation has fueled accusations that the Minister was either misled or failed to ask necessary questions about the impending termination.

Former HSE director general Tony O'Brien voiced strong criticism regarding the handling of the situation on RTÉ's Prime Time. He expressed disbelief that the HSE board would proceed without seeking political cover or understanding the potential consequences. O'Brien suggested that the Minister's lack of curiosity about the escalating process was remarkable and likely a source of regret for Carroll MacNeill, who he believes was treated with a lack of transparency.

Parliamentary Scrutiny and Next Steps

Political friction is intensifying as the HSE board is expected to appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee next week, although this has not been definitively confirmed. Committee chairman Pádraig Rice stated that an appearance had not been formally confirmed and that he expected the board to attend. If no response is received by Friday, Rice plans to seek direct engagement with HSE chair Ciarán Devane to ensure accountability.

Opposition parties, including Sinn Féin and Labour, are demanding clarity on the advice sought by the department and why it was not responded to. Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane called for an explanation of the department's actions, while Labour's Marie Sherlock argued that seeking ministerial input crossed a significant line. Despite the pressure, most Opposition parties have not yet moved to submit a motion of no confidence in Carroll MacNeill, though Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín is exploring options for such a step.

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The government blocked an attempt by the Opposition to secure a full question and answer session with the Minister next week, opting instead for general Dáil statements on health. Coalition figures hope that the period leading up to the committee appearance will provide breathing space from the immediate controversy. However, the mediation process between the HSE and O'Connor remains the primary mechanism for resolving the legal aspects of the dismissal, which was initiated via a video call in the early hours of a Saturday morning.