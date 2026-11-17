Tánaiste Simon Harris addresses the security breach at Wellington IT impacting 40 credit unions. Over 1.8 million members face risks despite balances remaining secure.

Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris has formally addressed a significant cybersecurity incident affecting more than 40 credit unions across Ireland. The potential data breach, which may impact up to 1.8 million individuals, was triggered by a vulnerability in software provided by Wellington IT. This Irish-owned technology firm, based in Belfast, supplies banking platforms to over one third of the credit unions in the country.

The Mechanism Of The Security Breach

Wellington IT contacted the affected institutions earlier this week to notify them of the incident. Hackers successfully exploited a software vulnerability to extract specific records from credit union members. The stolen data included details of payments leaving accounts, though account balances were confirmed as not compromised. Officials state that the relevant vulnerability has since been closed.

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Official Responses And Government Action

Harris described the situation as deeply concerning for communities nationwide. His officials are actively liaising with the Central Bank of Ireland and other stakeholders to support resolution. Minister of State at the Department of Finance Robert Troy also expressed concern, noting that cyber threats are an increasing global challenge for financial institutions. The Department of Finance is currently awaiting further details on the nature and extent of the incident.

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Regulatory Oversight And Investigation Status

The Data Protection Commission has received multiple breach notifications from the affected credit unions. Regulators are reaching out to relevant parties as a matter of priority to ensure compliance. The Irish League of Credit Unions confirmed awareness of the IT security incident and stated that the service provider is conducting an ongoing investigation. Members are advised that balances remain secure and are not at risk.

Impact On Members And Next Steps

The potential breach could impact over half of all credit union members in Ireland. Affected credit unions are required to communicate directly with their members to meet legal and regulatory obligations. Members are encouraged to engage directly with their credit union if they have concerns. Authorities warn that bad actors could use personal information for advanced phishing attacks despite the lack of balance data theft.