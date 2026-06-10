The popular vocalist revealed his engagement on social media, showcasing a unique gold band with a green gemstone. The couple, together for over ten years, first met in Ireland when she visited friends and he was couch‑surfing. Their bond grew through shared music interests and memorable moments like a Bruce Springsteen concert, leading to today's announcement.

The well‑known vocalist used his social media platform to reveal that he is engaged, posting a series of photos that highlight both his joy and the eye‑catching piece of jewellery he will soon wear.

The pictures show the newly‑proposed ring, a distinctive gold band set with a vivid green stone that catches the light in an almost magical way. Fans and followers flooded the comment section with heartfelt congratulations, sharing sentiments that ranged from simple happiness for the couple to playful jokes about the upcoming wedding plans.

One user wrote a jubilant message that summed up the mood of the thread, expressing massive congratulations to the pair and celebrating a love story that has spanned more than a decade. The couple's romance began more than ten years ago under serendipitous circumstances. The singer's future partner was on a holiday in Ireland, staying with friends, when she happened upon the musician who was temporarily living on his sister's couch.

Their first encounter was spontaneous and immediate; the chemistry between them was evident as soon as they started talking. In a recent interview the singer recalled the moment with a smile, noting that he simply told her that he loved making music and let the conversation flow naturally. Their connection deepened when she later joined him for a Bruce Springsteen concert in Dublin, an event that cemented their bond and earned a round of cheers from the surrounding crowd.

Friends who know the couple describe the singer as a modest and dedicated artist, while his partner is often likened to a character from a popular television series because of her warm, relatable personality and her Greek heritage. Their friends recall how she would tease him about his musical career, asking what he was doing and why he was so passionate about his craft. Despite the light‑hearted banter, it was clear that admiration and respect underpinned their relationship.

The couple's journey from a chance meeting on a couch to a public engagement announcement reflects a narrative of perseverance, genuine affection, and a shared love of music that has endured for more than ten years. As the engagement rings sparkle in the posted photos, fans can only anticipate the next chapter of this enduring partnership, eagerly awaiting details about the upcoming celebration and the life the duo will build together





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