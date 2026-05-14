Sinn Féin accuses Minister for Justice of trying to ‘make legal’ remarks made during fuel protests

Sinn Féin's justice spokesman Matt Carthy accused Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan of trying to ‘make legal’ remarks made during fuel protests, claiming the Minister ‘inflamed a volatile situation with his comments threatening to deploy the Defence Forces’ and ‘having learnt nothing from the mess’ was now ‘changing the law to retrospectively make legal what he said during the protests.’

Sinn Féin accuses Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan of trying to ‘make legal’ remarks made during fuel protests . The party’s justice spokesman Matt Carthy claimed the Minister ‘inflamed a volatile situation with his comments threatening to deploy the Defence Forces ’ and ‘having learnt nothing from the mess’ was now ‘changing the law to retrospectively make legal what he said during the protests.

’ Labour justice spokesman Duncan Smith said in April the Minister ‘confirmed it was well-established in law that the Defence Forces may assist An Garda Síochána in aid to the civil power. ’ Now ‘we are bringing in new law to enable him to request the deployment of the Defence Forces in aid of the civil power.





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