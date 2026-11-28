Sinn Fein health spokesman David Cullinane calls for Taoiseach and Tánaiste to ensure Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill provides a full factual account regarding the sacking of HSE boss Anne O' Connor and alleged political interference.

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane has issued a direct demand for Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris to ensure Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill provides a complete and factual explanation regarding the sacking of Health Service Executive (HSE) chief Anne O'Connor. Cullinane specifically insists the Minister must clarify whether political interference influenced the dismissal, a move that has triggered a significant political storm surrounding the HSE board and the Department of Health.

Allegations Of Direct Political Interference

O'Connor's dismissal after only eight months in the role has placed intense scrutiny on the leadership of the HSE and Minister Carroll MacNeill. A letter from O'Connor's legal representatives, copied directly to the Minister, alleges that Carroll MacNeill expected to intervene directly in health service management. The correspondence claims HSE board chairman Ciarán Devane informed O'Connor that the Minister was dissatisfied that Derek Tierney, the most senior civil servant in the Department of Health, had not been appointed to the chief executive position.

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The legal letter further asserts that O'Connor was denied promised feedback and performance documents weeks before her removal. It suggests a narrative where the Minister sought to replace O'Connor with a different appointee, raising questions about the independence of the hiring process. These allegations stand in direct contrast to official statements from the HSE board and the Department, which maintain the decision was based solely on performance metrics.

HSE Board Statement On Performance Objectives

The HSE board released a statement last week defending the decision to remove O'Connor, citing an assessment of her performance and leadership over her tenure. The board stated that a set of performance objectives was agreed upon with O'Connor following her appointment in March 2026. These objectives covered three specific areas: financial management and expenditure control, urgent and emergency care performance, and waiting list management.

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The board emphasized that the removal was not the result of any single event but rather a cumulative assessment of her time in office. This official stance is at odds with the claims made by O'Connor's legal team regarding the lack of prior feedback. The board carried out a lengthy meeting on Friday to discuss the dismissal, with substantial focus given to the sequence of events and the ensuing controversy.

Parliamentary Oversight And Committee Appearances

Minister Carroll MacNeill previously told the Oireachtas Budgetary Oversight Committee on Tuesday that she had raised concerns about HSE performance months before the sacking. She insisted she had not discussed O'Connor's specific performance with HSE board chairman Devane but noted that the CEO is the head of the HSE and performance is linked to that role. The Minister is scheduled to give a statement to the Dáil regarding the sacking later this week.

In response to growing pressure, the HSE board confirmed that chairman Ciarán Devane and interim CEO Damien McCallion will attend a meeting of the Oireachtas Health Committee next Wednesday. A spokeswoman for the Department of Health reiterated that the Minister does not intend to make additional comments beyond answers already provided in committee, citing mediation as a potential option for the parties involved. The final composition of the board delegation for the committee meeting will be confirmed on Monday.

Union Reactions And Leadership Pressure

The week following O'Connor's removal has been described as very difficult for staff in the health service by Prof Gabrielle Colleran, president of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association. Colleran noted that representative bodies for healthcare workers came out strongly following the dismissal, with unions criticizing the way the board has performed. She stated that O'Connor had expressed a desire in early private conversations to make a difference and repair trust in the health service.

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Internal pressure within the HSE is also mounting, with a senior health source suggesting a significant overhaul of board members is possible. Some members are reportedly considering their positions in light of the controversy. Sinn Féin's David Cullinane stated on Newstalk that nobody believes the story being told by the Minister and the board, urging the Taoiseach and Tánaiste to ensure a truthful account is provided. Both Micheál Martin and Simon Harris have publicly stated their confidence in Minister Carroll MacNeill.