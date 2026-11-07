Sinn Fein Leader Calls For Acquisition Of Historic Moore Street

Mary Lou McDonald urges state purchase of historic Moore Street sites from developer Hammerson during rally marking 1916 Rising legacy and heritage preservation.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald declared at a Dublin rally that Ireland will eventually become a united nation, emphasizing the need to protect the country's historical heritage. Speaking to approximately 250 attendees on Moore Street in Dublin on Saturday afternoon, the Dublin Central TD outlined her party's vision for reclaiming significant national sites. She asserted that the political struggle for full freedom and national identity remains ongoing and must continue until the Republic proclaimed in 1916 is fully realized.

Heritage And The 1916 Rising Legacy

The Reclaim Moore Street rally focused on the area that served as the final headquarters for the leaders of the 1916 Easter Rising. McDonald described the location as sacred ground where previous generations fought for basic freedoms, language, and land. She argued that those in power must recognize that the national struggle is not concluded and that future generations will continue to honor those who resisted the British Empire.

Also read DUP faces existential crisis after Carla Lockhart resignation leaves party with four MPs

The rally participants heard from several notable figures, including Independent Senator Frances Black and Green Party councillor Donna Cooney. James Connolly-Heron, the great-grandson of revolutionary leader James Connolly, spoke alongside Proinsias O Rathaille, the grandson of Michael Joseph O Rathilly. Both emphasized the historical significance of the site as the last surviving battleground of the 1916 Rising within the city of Dublin.

Property Dispute And Hammerson Ownership

A central point of contention involves the ownership of the terraced houses and surrounding laneways. The Office of Public Works currently operates a 1916 visitor center on the site, which includes Numbers 14 to 17 Moore Street. These specific properties were designated as a national monument in 2007 due to their historical importance. However, the remaining terrace and adjacent areas are owned by the UK-based property group Hammerson.

Advertisement

Hammerson has proposed a masterplan for the area that includes the construction of a new town square, office spaces, hotels, and apartments. This commercial development plan has faced opposition from heritage campaigners who argue it threatens the historical integrity of the site. The tension between commercial interests and historical preservation has been a long-standing issue in the region.

Legal Challenges And Structural Protection

The legal status of the buildings has been subject to significant judicial scrutiny in recent years. In 2022, Dublin City Council voted to grant full structural protection to Numbers 10 and 20 to 21 Moore Street. This decision was intended to safeguard the buildings from the changes proposed in Hammerson's development plan. The property group subsequently challenged this order through a judicial review, seeking to overturn the protection status.

The outcome of this judicial review is still awaited by all parties involved. The delay in legal resolution has contributed to the ongoing uncertainty regarding the future of the Moore Street area. Campaigners argue that this prolonged legal battle prevents the area from being properly preserved and managed for public benefit. The status of these buildings remains a critical factor in the broader debate over heritage management.

Call For State Acquisition And Trust

During the event, Mary Lou McDonald called for the Irish State to acquire the terrace and surrounding laneways on behalf of the Irish people. She proposed that these properties be held in trust for future generations rather than being sold to private developers. James Connolly-Heron echoed this sentiment, stating that the uncertainty surrounding the site is insulting and must come to an end.

Advertisement

Connolly-Heron described the area as a place where the courage and sacrifice of the Rising became an enduring part of the national story. He warned against allowing Dublin's last surviving 1916 battleground to be lost to Hammerson, a British commercial developer. The rally concluded with a renewed call for the government to take decisive action to secure these historical sites for the public interest.