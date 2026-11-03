Sinn Fein TD Aengus O Snodaigh Requests Dail Statement On Liberty Recycling Probe

Sinn Fein TD Aengus O Snodaigh has formally requested time in the Dail to address the Garda money-laundering investigation into Liberty Recycling, the charity he chairs amid staff layoffs and frozen assets.

Sinn Féin Teachta Dála (TD) Aengus Ó Snodaigh has submitted a formal request to the Ceann Comhairle, Verona Murphy, to secure time in the Dáil for a personal statement regarding the ongoing legal and operational crisis at Liberty Recycling. The charity, which Ó Snodaigh chairs, has become the focal point of a complex investigation involving multiple state bodies, prompting intense political debate and calls for transparency from across the political spectrum.

Garda Probe Triggers Charity Collapse

The primary driver for this political escalation is a serious Garda Síochána money-laundering investigation into the financial practices of Liberty Recycling. The investigation has had severe immediate consequences for the organization, resulting in the complete closure of its operations. Consequently, just over 100 employees have been laid off from their positions within the charity. Furthermore, the charity's bank accounts have been frozen by authorities, and all relevant records and computers have been seized by the Gardaí as part of the evidence-gathering process.

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In response to the financial instability caused by the freeze and seizure of assets, the Charities Regulator took decisive legal action. The regulator successfully petitioned the High Court for the appointment of a provisional liquidator to manage the charity's affairs. KPMG has now been appointed to this role, tasked with overseeing the wind-down and ensuring that any remaining assets are managed according to legal standards while the broader investigation continues.

Fine Gael Demands Parliamentary Accountability

Opposition parties, particularly Fine Gael, have been aggressively calling for Ó Snodaigh to address the Dáil directly about his role in the charity. Tánaiste Simon Harris renewed this call on Tuesday, arguing that the situation demands immediate parliamentary scrutiny. Harris stated that if similar circumstances had arisen with any other political party, Fine Gael would undoubtedly be demanding a statement to be made in the Dáil to ensure public confidence in charitable governance.

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The criticism extends to the governance standards of the charity. The Charities Regulator has been explicit in its assessment of the board's conduct. While the regulator has clarified that none of the trustees, including Ó Snodaigh, are currently under criminal investigation, it has issued sharp criticism regarding their oversight. The regulator stated that the trustees did not appear to grasp the seriousness of the alleged financial irregularities and that their responses to the unfolding events lacked the necessary urgency expected of charity directors.

Sinn Fein Defends Chairmans Role

Despite the pressure from Fine Gael, Sinn Féin leadership has moved to defend Ó Snodaigh and clarify his position. During a press conference, Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane confirmed that Ó Snodaigh had indeed written to Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy to request the Dáil statement. Cullinane emphasized that Ó Snodaigh's involvement in the charity was motivated by genuine community service and republican values, stating that he got involved for all the right reasons.

Cullinane highlighted that as republicans, they are deeply rooted in communities where charities play a vital role. He noted that Ó Snodaigh has engaged directly with the regulator and has offered his full cooperation. Cullinane stated that Ó Snodaigh has said he will make himself available to An Garda Síochána if necessary, demonstrating a willingness to engage with the investigative process rather than avoiding it. He asserted that Ó Snodaigh wants to be part of the accountability process if any wrongdoing is identified.

Next Steps For O Snodaigh And Charity

While the request for a Dáil statement has been lodged, the exact date for the statement remains uncertain. Cullinane acknowledged that he could not say when Ó Snodaigh would address the chamber, noting that it is a matter for Ó Snodaigh and the Ceann Comhairle to work out through the usual parliamentary channels. This timeline ensures that the statement will be made when it is most appropriate and does not interfere with ongoing police inquiries.

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For the community and former employees of Liberty Recycling, the next phase involves navigating the liquidation process under KPMG while awaiting the conclusions of the Garda investigation. Cullinane reiterated that Ó Snodaigh is not under any criminal investigation and that his motivations are clear to those who know his long-standing community work. However, the political pressure remains high as Sinn Féin balances the defense of its member with the demands for transparency from opposition parties and the public regarding the collapse of a major charity.