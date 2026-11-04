Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh Denies Forgery in Liberty Recycling Probe

Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh claims his signature on a High Court letter was forged amid a Garda money laundering investigation into Liberty Recycling charity governance.

Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh has formally declared that a letter submitted to the High Court bearing his signature was forged, while accepting responsibility for governance failures at Liberty Recycling, the clothing charity currently at the center of a major Garda investigation into alleged money laundering. In a personal statement issued on Wednesday, the Dublin South Central TD stated he had absolutely no knowledge of the alleged criminal activity occurring within the charity but confirmed he has asked gardaí to investigate the apparent forgery.

Forged Signature and Legal Complaints

Ó Snodaigh described his shock upon discovering that a submission made by the charity contained his signature, a document he asserted he did not sign, authorize anyone to sign on his behalf, or know of its existence before it was disclosed to him following the hearing. He emphasized that good intentions do not remove the responsibilities of a trustee and chairperson, yet maintained that he is not under Garda investigation and that there is no suggestion he or other trustees were involved in or aware of the alleged criminal activity.

Also read Businessman disputes claim by Charities Regulator in Liberty Recycling High Court case

Governance Failures and Regulator Criticism

The Charities Regulator has issued serious criticisms regarding the oversight and governance exercised by the trustees and directors of Liberty Recycling, including the role of Ó Snodaigh as chairperson, who explicitly accepted these criticisms in his statement. The TD confirmed that he agreed to chair the charity twenty years ago in an entirely voluntary capacity to support communities devastated by addiction, noting that he has never received remuneration for his role and that his motivation was to provide practical support and meaningful work for recovering drug users.

Garda Raids and Seized Assets

Liberty Recycling, which collects used clothes throughout Dublin to raise money for disadvantaged communities and recovering drug users in the south inner city, is currently facing intense scrutiny following raids by An Garda Síochána. During these operations, gardaí seized two high-powered BMW SUVs worth more than €200,000 and a cache of luxury and designer items from premises owned by individuals associated with the charity, actions that have triggered the broader investigation into financial misconduct within the organization.

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Leadership Changes and Staff Welfare

Following the emergence of these allegations, the directors of the company agreed to a voluntary liquidation of the organization, and the chief executive officer has been suspended without prejudice to his employment rights. Ó Snodaigh expressed immediate concern for the staff and service users facing uncertainty, stating that every effort is being made to secure alternative employment or community employment places to ensure continuity of support for those who relied on the charity for recovery and training.

Future Accountability and Support Priorities

The TD emphasized that the people who relied on this service came looking for a chance to move forward, and their welfare must remain the top priority throughout the work ahead to prevent them from bearing the consequences of matters in which they played no part. He reiterated his full support for the ongoing investigations by An Garda Síochána and the Charities Regulator, insisting that the facts must be established and anyone responsible for wrongdoing held accountable to restore integrity to the charitable sector.