Siptu challenges 2024 recruitment competition for lecturing role at University of Galway

A historian who lost out to a candidate 25 or 30 years her junior in a "very tight" race for a lecturing role at the University of Galway pursued the complaint under the Employment Equality Act 2000, challenging a 2024 recruitment competition which appointed a part-time lecturer in history at the university. Six candidates were shortlisted from a field of 17 applicants for the post.

A historian who lost out to a candidate 25 or 30 years her junior in a "very tight" race for a lecturing role at the University of Galway pursued the complaint under the Employment Equality Act 2000 , challenging a 2024 recruitment competition which appointed a part-time lecturer in history at the university.

Six candidates were shortlisted from a field of 17 applicants for the post. The complainant, a teaching assistant at the university since 2004, was placed last in the rankings after interview, and her trade union, Siptu, argued it was "not plausible" that the winning candidate – identified only as Dr X in a decision published on Friday by the tribunal – could have outscored the complainant at interview





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University Of Galway Recruitment Competition Lecturing Role Employment Equality Act 2000 Dr X Siptu Teaching Assistant Bodleian Fellowship Research Experience Leadership And Strategy Public Lectures Radio And Television

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