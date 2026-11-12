Siptu Proposes State-Paid Childcare Wages to Reduce Fees and Stabilize Sector

The Siptu union recommends direct state payment of childcare salaries to ensure professional wages, improve retention, and help meet the government goal of capping monthly costs at 200 euros.

The Siptu trade union urged the Committee on Children to adopt a funding model where the state pays childcare workers' salaries directly, arguing this approach ensures better value for public money and creates a more affordable service for parents. This proposal aims to align with the government's commitment to limiting childcare costs to no more than 200 euros per month while providing professional wages and career stability for educators.

State Salary Model Mechanisms Explained

During a committee hearing on Thursday, Siptu presented a funding framework similar to that used in primary schools, where the state directly pays educators' salaries rather than providing operational grants to providers. The union stated that this direct payment model would achieve multiple objectives simultaneously, including greater stability for service providers, improved workforce retention, and enhanced quality of care for children.

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According to the union, this system would give the state a direct mechanism to reduce fees for parents without rendering childcare services financially unsustainable. Siptu emphasized that such a structure would guarantee professional wages and clear career paths for childcare workers, addressing long-standing concerns about low pay and high turnover in the sector.

Stakeholder Positions and Funding Disputes

Childhood Services Ireland, representing the Irish Business and Employers Confederation trade association, criticized the current policy approach as fundamentally broken and warned that private providers are excluded from new policy consultations. The group argued that the frontline reality of how current policies function on the ground is entirely absent from the Department's planning, leading to a disconnect between legislation and operational survival.

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Childhood Services Ireland labeled the reduction of maximum fees in Budget 2027 as a weaponization of an essential scheme, arguing that the government's aim to reduce costs to 200 euros for all children comes at a direct cost to quality. They described the pursuit of lower fees without proper state support as reckless, warning that financial pressures are making businesses unsustainable under the existing core funding scheme.

Providers must currently comply with fee-freezing and fee caps to access the core funding scheme, which has seen 1.7 billion euros of state investment since its inception in 2022. An additional 482 million euros has been approved for the current year, yet many providers report that the restrictions on charging limits their ability to operate profitably while maintaining high standards of care.

Impact on Parents and Future Policy Steps

The National Childcare Scheme and the Early Childhood Care and Education scheme currently subsidize costs by paying providers directly to discount fees for eligible parents and preschool-aged children. Despite these investments, the sector remains under pressure, with staff accounting for approximately 70 percent of operating costs, according to Fine Gael TD Emer Currie.

Emer Currie, a member of the Committee on Children, stated that direct state funding of staff pay could offer better value for taxpayers' money and assist providers in recruiting and retaining essential staff. She noted that the proposal goes beyond current program commitments and suggested that the early years action plan offers an opportunity to examine its merits.

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The committee is now positioned to assess how direct state funding could work alongside providers continuing to employ staff and manage payroll. This evaluation aims to balance the need for affordable access for parents with the financial viability of childcare providers and the professional needs of the workforce.