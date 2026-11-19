SIPTU joins Fórsa in recommending the provisional national public sector pay deal. The agreement offers 10.75 per cent over 33 months for over 400,000 workers. Ballots conclude in December.

The Services, Industrial, Professional and Technical Union ( SIPTU) has officially recommended that its members accept the provisional national public sector pay deal. This announcement follows lengthy negotiations that concluded last week, marking a significant step toward resolving disputes across the public workforce. The national executive of SIPTU met on Thursday morning to review the terms and unanimously decided to make this recommendation to its membership.

Details of the 10.75 Per Cent Pay Increase

The approved deal provides pay increases of 10.75 per cent for the majority of the country's more than 400,000 public and civil servants. These financial adjustments are structured to take effect over a 33-month term, which officially commences on July 1st of this year. This specific percentage and timeframe represent the core financial compromise reached during the bargaining process.

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SIPTU represents approximately 75,000 public sector employees who will be directly affected by these wage adjustments. The union's decision to recommend acceptance places it alongside other major labor organizations that have already signaled their support for the agreement. This collective movement suggests that a significant portion of the public sector workforce is ready to move forward with the negotiated terms.

Stakeholder Positions and Union Dynamics

Fórsa, which has close to 100,000 members in the public sector, has already recommended acceptance of the deal. Although not as large as SIPTU overall, the leadership of Fórsa has moved quickly to endorse the agreement, signaling early support for the settlement. Their early recommendation has helped create momentum for the broader acceptance of the terms across different unions.

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Adrian Kane, the SIPTU deputy general secretary with responsibility for the public sector, emphasized that the proposals deliver fair pay rises and seek to move forward on ensuring taxpayers' money spent on public work reinforces decent pay and conditions. Kane, who served as a lead negotiator on the union side during the talks, stated that members stood strong against the Government's intransigence and demanded respect for the value they bring to their job. He further noted that the agreement aims to support quality services for the public while maintaining standards for workers.

Upcoming Ballots and Other Union Decisions

The executives of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (NAMO), the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO), and the Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI) had already voted to recommend acceptance in ballots that are due to conclude in the early part of next month. These three organizations represent a massive segment of the public sector, and their preliminary endorsements are critical to the deal's final implementation.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) will meet this weekend to consider its position. The ASTI executive has raised specific concerns over the payment of a local bargaining agreement, which has caused hesitation within the organization. This separate issue requires distinct consideration and may influence the timing or nature of their final recommendation compared to other unions.

Impact on Public Service and Final Voting Timeline

SIPTU's decision means unions representing a sizeable majority of the public sector workers involved in the dispute have now recommended their members back the deal as the best that could be achieved in the circumstances. This collective endorsement reduces the likelihood of further industrial action in the immediate future and stabilizes the labor landscape for the upcoming months. The recommendations were to be expected, particularly from the unions with senior officials among the negotiating team.

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Despite the broad support from union leadership, some opposition has been expressed by sections of the membership within some of the unions. The Fórsa Left grouping, for example, has voiced concerns that do not align with the official recommendation. These internal dissenting voices will likely play a role in the final ballot results, even if they do not carry the weight of the official union stance.

The results of all the ballots are due by the end of the third week of December. A majority vote across the respective memberships is set to decide the issue for all of the unions. This deadline creates a clear timeline for when the deal will officially become binding for the entire public sector workforce. Until then, the focus remains on ensuring that all members are informed of the terms and can cast their votes with a full understanding of the implications for their careers and the public services they provide.