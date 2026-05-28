Sir Jeffrey Donaldson Trial: Former DUP Leader on Trial for Rape and Sexual Offences

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, a former long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, is on trial at Newry Crown Court accused of rape and several counts of gross indecency and indecent assault. His wife, Lady Eleanor Donaldson, denies several charges of aiding and abetting her husband's alleged offending. The trial of the facts will examine the evidence in the case, but cannot result in a criminal conviction.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is on trial at Newry Crown Court accused of rape and several counts of gross indecency and indecent assault. His wife, Lady Eleanor Donaldson, denies several charges of aiding and abetting her husband's alleged offending.

The trial of the facts will examine the evidence in the case, but cannot result in a criminal conviction. The first witness in the trial, referred to as Complainant A, was questioned by prosecuting barrister Rosemary Walsh KC on Thursday. Donaldson expressed 'regret' for 'all the hurt, pain and distress I have caused' in a letter to a woman who has accused him of sexually abusing her as a child.

The complainant believed the letter was an attempt by the former DUP leader 'to apologise for perhaps the abuse which had occurred'. Donaldson, 63, is standing trial at Newry Crown Court facing charges of rape and multiple counts of gross indecency and indecent assault. The former MP has pleaded not guilty to all 18 alleged offences. The charges cover a period between 1985 and 2008 and involve two alleged victims.

The trial of the facts will commence with the playing of a police interview recording featuring Complainant A from March 2024, just weeks prior to the Donaldsons' arrest





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